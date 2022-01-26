With Covid-19 case numbers rising daily with no clear end in sight, there couldn’t be a better time for Valley Health to distribute free at-home tests here.
Valley Health has received over 150,000 rapid Covid tests from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HRSA), and the distribution to local, rural health clinics is currently underway.
The free kits, which include 2 tests each, started arriving at Valley Health facilities last week. There are 19 Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) in the Valley Health system (located in West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland), and the test kits from HRSA aim to ease the shortage of primary care in medically underserved areas.
“We are entering our 3rd year of caring for patients with Covid-19 and trying to protect the community from the ravages of this virus,” said Jeffrey Feit, MD, the Valley Health population and community health officer. “There’s an overwhelming demand for testing. We are thrilled to be the conduit for these do-it-yourself test kits from the U.S. government.”
In addition to offering free test kits to staff and patients at the area’s rural health clinics, Valley Health is also distributing them to other physician practices and many other community agencies and organizations including law enforcement, fire and rescue, free medical clinics, health departments, churches, detention center and other congregate settings. The 6 hospitals in the system are also working on a plan to give the kits to patients on discharge from the hospital.
Each 2-test kit will include clear instructions and the necessary test components, including the nasal swab and the reagent for determining your results, which take about 10 minutes to obtain. It’s recommended that individuals use the 2nd test in the kit over 2 to 3 days after taking the 1st.
Jason Craig, EdD, Valley Health’s director of community health, has delivered thousands of tests this week and remarked that Valley Health is “eager to put the test kits we requested from HRSA to use for the health and safety of our friends and neighbors.”
While the goal of at-home testing is to put prevention and care in the hands of patients instead of adding pressure to already-strained hospital and health care systems, the protocol for once you get your result is just as important.
Hampshire County health department director Tamitha Wilkins urged folks to isolate for 5 days if their Covid test result comes back positive, and to contact their primary care doctor for treatment if they develop symptoms.
“They need to reach out to get treated,” she advised last week. “They really don’t want to let their symptoms go unaddressed.”
