Covid-19 is going low in Hampshire County.
The virus has been diagnosed in 3 Hampshire High School students, forcing the 9th- through 12th-graders to learn from home Tuesday.
The spread to youth doesn’t stop there. State reporting Tuesday morning showed that in the last 7 days, Covid-19 has been reported here in 2 children under the age of 10 and 9 people between the ages of 10 and 19.
That’s a third of the 28 new cases over the last week in Hampshire County. The Health Department reported that as of Sunday afternoon, 22 cases were active with 1 person hospitalized.
School Superintendent Jeff Pancione said Tuesday’s remote instruction would give staff time to notify all possible contacts of the students.
“We will remain devoted to our students and will continue to work hard to provide a safe school environment,” Pancione said in a Facebook statement Monday night.
The outbreak at the high school followed outbreaks reported last Thursday at both of Hampshire County’s long-term care facilities.
Three staff members at Hampshire Center tested positive and 1 resident at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s long-term care unit did also.
The state classifies both as outbreaks — 3 employees in a 14-day period or 1 resident in the same time frame.
The Health Department said it is working with both facilities to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the positive cases.
To aid its efforts, the Health Department said that it is now administering a rapid test for Covid-19 at its weekly free drive-in clinics. This week’s session is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Health Department, U.S. 50, Augusta.
Vaccinations continue to climb in Hampshire County. As of Tuesday morning, 7,050 people 16 or older had been at least partially vaccinated, 36.1% of the population.
And 6,096 people are now fully vaccinated — 31.2% of those 16 or older.
VACCINATED
Hampshire residents 16 or older, as of Tuesday
SIGN UP
OUR TOLL
TESTING
Health Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.