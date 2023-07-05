2023 Pageant

Allison Fries (left) placed fourth runner up in the competition and was awarded two scholarships.

MARTINSBURG — Last weekend, six Hampshire County ladies took the stage of the Martinsburg Airborne Event Center to compete in this year’s Miss West Virginia Pageant.

The three-day competition held by the Miss West Virginia Organization (MWVO) concluded with Jefferson County’s Karrington Childress and Allison Dodson being crowned Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia’s Teen.

