MARTINSBURG — Last weekend, six Hampshire County ladies took the stage of the Martinsburg Airborne Event Center to compete in this year’s Miss West Virginia Pageant.
The three-day competition held by the Miss West Virginia Organization (MWVO) concluded with Jefferson County’s Karrington Childress and Allison Dodson being crowned Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia’s Teen.
In the competition, Hampshire County was represented by Savannah Kangas, Morgan Pyles and Peyton Duncan competing in the competition for the crown of Miss West Virginia.
Competing for the crown of Miss West Virginia’s Teen were Lilly Hatcher-Dillinger, Allison Fries – who won fourth runner up in the competition – and RandiJo Wolford.
The girls also competed for a wave of scholarships, leaving Hampshire with two winners and five finalists. Wolford was awarded the $250 teen social media impact award, and Dillinger was awarded the $250 teen mental health advocate award.
“I have worked hard creating Ag Fact Friday and Industry Spotlight Sunday Videos to reach people on social media. I received this scholarship along with the ‘Teens in the 21st Century,’ awarded to a contestant who represents the modern age of young teens in the 21st Century,” said Wolford, Miss Mountain Laurel’s Teen. “I love the Miss America Organization because it provides women with the resources to fund their education. In my first year competing, I’ve earned about $500, which will be sent to the college I attend in 2025 to go towards my schooling.”
Some scholarship finalists from Hampshire included Kangas, up for the $250 STEM scholarship and Morgan Pyles up for a $500 quality of life scholarship. The ladies competed against other candidates from all over the state, being judged based upon a series of categories including service and style. The MWVO sports a slogan of “Bold, Bright and Beautiful,” which encompassed the energy of the weekend.
“I loved meeting new people. There are four points on the Miss America crown: service, style, scholarship, and success,” said Wolford. “Most recently, a fifth pillar has been added – sisterhood. I met so many amazing young women and developed friendships that will last for a lifetime.”
The Hampshire girls ran on a series of platforms; including Fries advocating for Alzheimer’s awareness with “Making Smiles Brighter,” Dillinger highlighting “Another Tomorrow,” Wolford focusing on “Planting the Seed,” Kangas supporting “Healing Hands,” Duncan “helping our teens respect our differences,” and Pyles platforming on “Ending Childhood Obesity.”
Along with their platforms, all six of the Hampshire girls performed a dance routine for their talent section, from tap, jazz and Zumba. Kangas also gave a speech on “bridging the gap between healthcare and you,” which highlighted her ideals and concentration on healing hands.
“This organization has made me more confident, helped me with my public speaking skills, and given me lifelong friendships,” said Wolford. “Being a titleholder is a big responsibility. I’ve had to develop organizational and time management skills in order to fulfill my duties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.