Can you visualize a Christmas Eve church service that ends with the congregation singing “Silent Night” while holding candles aloft in an otherwise dimmed sanctuary?
I’ll let you in a little secret.
I think the tradition started in my home church, Seneca (Mo.) Methodist the year before I was born.
Honest.
It came about because the lay people — that’s everybody except the Rev. J. Fielding Winton — were going to organize and lead the Christmas Eve service so Rev. Winton could have the evening off.
I don’t know whether the good pastor asked for it or the congregation leadership imposed it, but it happened, all under the watchful eye of Betty Bill Rosiere and my mom, Margaret King.
Side note: We had 2 guys in our church with the last name of Rosiere (pronounced ROW-zhurr) and I’m not sure Bill Rosiere was related to Max Rosiere, but they both ended up marrying women named Betty, who promptly became Betty Max and Betty Bill for the rest of their lives, whether they wanted to be known that way or not. Hey, it was the ’50s.
Back to our story.
Betty Bill put together a program (Mom was her right-hand woman) that was followed faithfully until Betty Bill gave up control of it 12 or 15 years ago, shortly before she passed.
When I say faithfully, I mean faithfully.
The same hymns were sung in the same spots in the service. The same scriptures read. The front of the sanctuary was arranged the same way.
The same standards were used for acolytes (8th-grade boys) until the church’s population aged enough that it ran out of 8th-grade boys. But the acolyte duties remained, with specific candles in specific places lit in a specific order.
And the choir sang the same song every year that I can still hum to this day, having added my baritone to the effort for a few years when I was old enough for it (my voice, not the song) to not crack.
“Along the olden Christmas Road, we journey year by year; We sing again the carols sweet, to mem’ry ever dear. O blessed Christ of Bethlehem, give us, we humbly pray, Thy song to cheer, thy star to guide us in thy holy way.”
(OK, I had to Google the lyrics — which are so obscure I only got about 4 hits — but, by gosh, the tune cane flooding back over the decades, and I could still hear our neighbor Pierce Watts holding the bass line and Nellie Carey’s warble reaching for the high notes.)
About 25 years ago a new preacher thought she’d have to figure out a Christmas service.
“Betty Bill set me straight right away. ‘This is the way we do Christmas Eve,’” she explained to Marilyn O’Brien.
About the same time, Mom started grumbling to me that Betty Bill needed to get with the times and freshen up the service. When Betty Bill finally handed the duties over to Mom, things changed.
“Along the Olden Christmas Road” was out along with several elements of the ritual. The last remnants of a choir were freed to join their families in the sanctuary.
And although Seneca Methodist’s attendance had shrunk over the years, the original Christmas Eve candlelight service still would draw a packed house. Even if the bulk of the service was shaken up, it still ended with candles aloft in every hand as the strains of “Silent Night” wafted out the door and onto Main Street.
This Friday night Seneca Methodist will once again celebrate Christmas Eve by candlelight, after foregoing a service last year amid the Covid pandemic.
And for the 1st time since it began its candlelight Christmas Eve service in 1955, it will be conducted without the guiding hand of Betty Bill Rosiere or Margaret King.
In Seneca and across the land, candles will be lit and hymns will be sung and the spirit of Christmas Eves past will mingle with Christmas Eve present because along the olden Christmas road, we journey year by year.
And in Seneca, Missouri, at the First United Methodist Church, I suspect Mom will be smiling down on it all. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.