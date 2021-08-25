KEYSER — Students who want careers in technology will have the opportunity to study with a Google Cloud faculty expert at Potomac State College this year.
Mary Moore, professor of computer information systems, was named to the program, which rewards top faculty with professional development, recognition, networking opportunities and access to Google developers for helping other educators explore the benefits of Google Cloud in the classroom.
“With the Google Cloud platform, students can complete projects involving databases and cloud computing as well as developing simple applications. Since we’re always working on developing new skills, cloud computing is an area that gives students more opportunities to learn cloud skills and gain valuable experience,” Moore said.
Moore was part of the panel discussion, “Google Faculty Experiences Teaching Cloud Computing” with other faculty experts at the 52nd Technical Symposium sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education.
In addition to serving on the panel of Google faculty experts from around the world who use Google Cloud Resources as part of their classes in higher education, she also gave a presentation on how students in her CIS 252 Database Design I course designed a database and then deployed it on the Google Cloud platform.
Additionally, Moore discussed how students in the CIS 417 Database Design II course utilized a database on the Google Cloud platform to develop their SQL programing skills.
The College’s computer information systems program is included under the West Virginia Invests Grant program, a state-funded financial aid program designed to cover the cost of tuition and fees for certificate or associate degree programs in high-demand fields for qualifying West Virginia residents.
Eligible majors at Potomac State include agriculture, business and economics, computer information systems, criminal justice, and engineering. To learn more visit potomacstatecollege.edu or contact Enrollment Services at 304-788-6820 or email go2psc@mail.wvu.edu. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.