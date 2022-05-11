Edward Lee Fairman was indicted on 7 counts by the Hampshire County grand jury last week, all stemming from the events of Jan. 3, 2021, when his son and 3 other men tried to invade a home in Springfield, only to be met by gunfire and chased to a location on Jersey Mountain Road.
Fairman’s son, Austin, was injured in the shooting. He and his 3 cohorts have all pled guilty to different counts. The 2 men they attacked had the charges against them dismissed.
Now Edward Fairman has been charged with being an accessory before the fact to
• Attempted kidnaping;
• Burglary;
• Malicious assault;
• Wanton endangerment; and
• Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He is also charged with conspiracy and solicitation of malicious assault.
Behind the scenes
His role was laid out during Austin Fairman’s plea hearing for his charges in the events of Jan. 3.
Both Austin Fairman’s attorney and Special Prosecutor John Ours of Petersburg painted a picture of young Fairman being a victim as well as a perpetrator.
They told Judge Carter Williams that Edward Fairman called his son, Austin, 78 times from a Virginia prison, so recordings of the calls exist. The elder Fairman, they said, repeatedly pushed his son to take back what he considered his from Gregory Thomas Corwell, who lived on the north side of Springfield.
What Edward Fairman considered “his” was a diamond ring, a car — and his girlfriend, who was living with Corwell.
“It took many, many, many calls before he agreed to do it,” defense attorney Paul Gwaltney of Martinsburg noted. “It took a lot of threatening by dad for him to do it.”
Jan. 3, 2021
The younger Fairman gave in to his father’s demands, and on the night of Jan. 3, 2021, drove to Springfield with 3 other men, all between 43 and 60 years old.
While Austin Fairman reportedly stayed in the car, the 3 older men, Michael Paul Anderson, Terry Bruce Livermore Jr. and Edward John North Jr., allegedly broke into the house around 10 p.m. that Sunday night of Jan. 3.
Corwell and another man, Gregory Shawn Robinette, returned fire and Austin Fairman was wounded in the exchange.
“He suffered 3 gunshot wounds that will remind him of this forever,” Gwaltney noted.
While state police were en route to the home, a 2nd 911 call came in saying a Chevrolet truck was leaving with bullet holes in it. Corwell and Robinette gave chase across the Springfield Grade.
A 3rd 911 call followed for assistance with a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Frost Drive, about 2 miles south of Points off Jersey Mountain Road.
In Points, officers found North, Anderson and Livermore outside a black Chevrolet pickup, detaining them and seizing 2 handguns.
The truck’s backseat floorboard had a puddle of blood on it and more blood led into the house there, where officers found Austin Fairman bleeding from his right leg and a gash in his chest.
Hampshire County EMS transported him to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.
Behind a tree in the woods surrounding the residence, police found body armor, knives, handguns and an explosive device, which led to a bomb unit from Martinsburg being called in.
The other charges
Last week’s charging documents say that Edward Fairman “procured, or counseled, or commanded, or incited” North to attempt the kidnaping of Fairman’s girlfriend burglarize Corwell’s home at gunpoint. In the residence, the charges say, North struck Corwell over the head with his pistol and pointed it at Corwell.
Austin Fairman, North, Livermore, Anderson, Corwell and Robinette were all indicted in September.
After discovery and consulting with State Police, Hampshire Prosecutor Rebecca Miller dropped all charges against Corwell and Robinette.
Because the 2 sets of defendants were potentially victims of each other, Grant County Prosecutor John Ours was brought in to pursue the charges against the other 4.
Austin Fairman pled guilty in early December to a single count of conspiracy to commit burglary.
Anderson and Livermore both pled guilty to burglary in January and were sentenced in April to probation. Other charges against them were dropped.
Part of their plea agreement included language that they would testify against North and Edward Fairman.
North reached a plea agreement in March, pleading guilty to burglary and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Five other charges against him were dropped.
He is scheduled for sentencing on June 1.
