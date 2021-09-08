George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” while Winston Churchill wrote, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Watching the footage of our retreat from Afghanistan brought back memories or our pullout of Vietnam. Both ended in the same way, leaving thousands of people begging to be taken out of their respective countries.
I have lots of friends, both in and retired from the military, who gasped at what has happened in Afghanistan. They have been so taken back by what went on that many have posted their disbelief and displeasure. Especially those who served there in Afghanistan.
Almost all of them said they never understood the idea of broadcasting the intentions and timing of a withdrawal.
“Why not just post, ‘Attack us here’ or ‘Shoot us there at precisely this time’?”
And there is mass consensus on the heartfelt sorrow for those Afghan people who helped the American forces and now cannot escape. It is without doubt and a fact that the Taliban and ISIS forces will seek them out and kill them because it had already started 2 weeks before our pullout.
I’ve listened to all the criticism and praise about this situation form both sides and I’ve kept my peace because there is little merit in all of this would-of, could-of and should-of. The real challenge is what do we do now.
For those that believe in God, we’ve already started with prayer. Prayer brings peace and calmness to a situation. Then we need to put our money where our mouth is.
A couple of already existing groups that are working with the refugees are the Lutheran Social Services, known as the LIRS (Lutheran Immigration and Refuge Services). They work with asylum seekers, immigrants and refugees needing food, housing, clothing and other basic needs.
No One Left Behind, along with the 2 other organizations that make up the Save Our Allies Coalition, has evacuated 5,289 people from Afghanistan to date. The organization has asked for monetary donations to assist in the costs associated with getting even more U.S. allies out of Afghanistan.
They assist Afghans come into the U.S. The group works to speed up the Special Immigrant Visa process, particularly for wartime allies like interpreters. No One Left Behind also assists new refugees with emergency financial aid and used vehicles upon their arrival into the U.S. If you know of any other organizations then donate to them; but donations are essential.
Many of us will never really know or understand the feeling of having to flee our nation because we chose to help an ally. We live in a nation where we can go where we want, dress the way we want and get an education without being in fear of being beaten or killed.
I’ll close with this story.
About 30 years ago a friend who was considered one of the more influential women on Capital Hill married a man who was with the State Department. He was being sent to the Middle East on a multi-year assignment.
Over diner we asked her what she thought would be the hardest part of living in this particular foreign country?
Her response was eye opening.
“Well, I will no longer be able to drive. As a matter of fact, I will have to sit in the back seat. I will no long be an equal with my husband because I will have to walk 3 feet or steps behind him in public. I will have to wear a hijab.” She chuckled and said, “At least I won’t have to wear a Burqa (a full dress with head and face covering). And speaking my mind will be restricted to times when I am not among any Muslim people because it would be considered disrespectful.”
This coming from a woman who always spoke her mind.
We do not understand how truly blessed we are. Don’t let our freedom slip away. Pray for those that are still left behind and for our troops that are struggling with this situation.
God bless America.
