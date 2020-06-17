Board might ask again in November
Hampshire County’s public libraries face a 60-percent budget cut for the new fiscal year beginning July 1 — unavoidable, after the county library levy was voted down last week.
Though almost 58 percent supported the levy, it needed 60 percent to pass. The library board was to meet late Tuesday afternoon to decide what to do.
“If we had a combination of 110 more yes votes or 110 less no votes, we’d have passed it,” Library Board President Steve Moreland said last week. The levy drew 2,884 yes votes to 1,911 nos.
Library funding from the state must be matched by local public support from the levy — no local support, no state funding. Fortunately state funding is based on public support received the previous year, so the county’s 2 public libraries will retain their state grants-in-aid (about a third of their budgets) for one more year.
If Hampshire County has not passed a new library levy by July 1 of next year, even that will be gone, leaving the libraries with just income from fees, fines and contributions — about 6 percent of their current budget.
Moreland said he was amazed voters approved a $26 million school bond issue, yet voted down a $215,000 library levy in place for over 30 years — especially since the libraries asked for a slightly lower levy rate this year, reducing the burden on taxpayers.
If the levy goes back on the ballot in November and passes, full funding will be restored in July 2021, when levies passed during the year will take effect. Hampshire County Public Library Director Megan Shanholtz said the state library commission had assured her that state funding could be worked out, despite the loss of the levy this year.
Until then, the libraries must find a way to operate on a severely reduced budget.
Both Moreland and Capon Bridge Public Library Director Nancy Meade suggested that library closures forced by COVID-19 restrictions might have contributed to the lack of levy support.
Though library electronic resources can be accessed from home computers by anyone with a library card, both libraries are currently restricted to offering curbside service for checking out materials.
The libraries are hoping to open to library users soon, Meade said last week, following guidelines set by the governor and state library commission. Now she worries that without levy funding, her library could close.
“I think people just don’t realize what libraries do for the community,” Meade pointed out.
The library offers electronic resources including half a dozen databases for job-hunters, along with DMV and GED practice tests, free tutorials (including computer skills) and college courses, language instruction and access to resources of federal government agencies including the IRS, Medicare and the Veterans Administration.
The computers are normally the busiest area of the library, since not everyone has a home computer and reliable internet service. HCPL’s free WiFi and computers were used a total of 9,254 times last year.
The libraries provide materials for school children, including programs and support for the county’s growing population of homeschoolers. They offer weekly story hours for toddlers and summer reading programs to help prevent the “summer slide” in which children lose reading skills over the summer.
People come to the library to use copy machines and to get documents notarized. “People really depend on us, using us as their office — typing, printing and scanning documents, and making copies,” Meade pointed out.
And of course there are library books and movies that can be checked out for free. Last year at HCPL 67,883 such items were checked out, and another 7,355 accessed electronically.
Both libraries offer free meeting rooms for groups like the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative, exhibit space for art shows and a variety of programs and such special services as HCPL’s free help with tax returns.
COVID-19 precautions have limited such activities this year. They should return as the libraries reopen, though Capon Bridge’s meeting room cannot be used by the public again so long as the space is needed to quarantine returned library materials for 72 hours before they go back on the shelves.
The drastic budget cut means money for new materials will be scarce this year, and some library databases may be lost, though those provided free by the state library commission will not be affected.
Difficult decisions lie ahead. Staff layoffs and shortened library hours seem inevitable.
Both libraries continue to make plans to reopen — “doing the best we can, since we have to stay safe and legal,” said Meade.
Building occupancy will be limited at first — to just 3 library users (allowing only 2 at the computers) in Capon Bridge and about 15 library users (with just 6 at the computers) at HCPL.
It will be a start, and many library resources will remain available. However, if a new levy is not passed by next July, the county could lose its libraries entirely in another year.
