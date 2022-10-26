ROMNEY — 911 dispatcher Brandi Veach brought up the rear on Tuesday morning’s County Commission agenda, and she had 1 big concern: county employees went 2 weeks without insurance, she said, which was “unacceptable.”
County clerk Eric Strite clarified the issue, saying that the insurance for Hampshire County employees was never canceled, but suspended, and has now been reinstated fully, and added that anything that happened during the suspension has been covered.
“We were let down, to be blunt,” Veach said to Commission President Brian Eglinger and Commissioner Dave Cannon at Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioner Bob Hott left the meeting early. “County employees are disgruntled, and they’re going to leave.”
She added that one way the Commission can help keep this from happening again in the future is to check in frequently with county entities and talk to more than just the directors of the organizations, but the “low man on the totem pole” too.
“We have a right to know what’s going on, when a mistake is made, how it’s going to be fixed and how it’s going to be prevented,” Veach continued. “By not paying our insurance and being without health insurance for 2 weeks shows that…we were failed, and that needs addressed.”
Strite took a moment to apologize for the entire situation, saying that it happened on his watch and is done through his office, so it’s his responsibility.
“I can’t apologize enough,” he said. “It was a breach of trust with our employees, and that’s a sacred thing and we lost that.”
He added, “As far as being transparent, the best we can do is prove it to you as we move forward.”
Eglinger assured Veach that as president of the Commission, he did everything he could to address the issue, including calling a special meeting with all elected officials to discuss it.
“As far as what the commissioners can legally do, we’ve done that,” he said.
Veach called the situation “the breaking point” for many county employees. She also emphasized the need for better communication between the commission and employees.
“We have to feel like everyone is on the same page and want the betterment of the community,” she said.
Cannon voiced a concern about balance when it comes to communicating between county employees, the Commission and the directors of the county, saying that the commissioners didn’t want to appear to be “undermining” the leadership of the various county organizations.
“I completely respect your standpoint and your concern,” he said, and both he and Eglinger said they would make an effort to get out and talk to some of the employees a little bit more.
