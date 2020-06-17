Ah, the power of smell. It is that time of year again when the peonies are blooming and the air is heady with their fragrance.
Since I was a little girl, the smell of peonies stirs up memories of spending time with my father to gather the fragrant flowers for decoration days. Not just one decoration day, but three.
You see, my father, being the patriarch of our immediate family as well as extended family, always thought of others before himself. In every way and everything he did. The first decoration was the graves of in-laws, war buddies and childhood friends. The following Sunday was reserved for decorating the graves of his mother, father, sisters and brothers and the third Sunday was set aside for one of his dear departed sisters.
My father enjoyed nature and working in his vegetable garden and flower gardens. Oh what effort he put into those gardens. He tried to instill a love for gardening in me but alas only the flower part stuck with me. I have never liked to vegetable garden. He even bought a hoe for me in my size when I was very young. Although I still have the hoe, it remains untarnished and showroom new.
One particular late spring, my father asked me to come help him weed the garden. Not knowing any difference at that stage of my life, I inadvertently pulled up tomato plants not realizing they weren’t weeds! Thankfully, he caught me before the whole row was gone. Needless to say, he never asked me to pull weeds again! (Thank heavens!)
But the potato patch, that was another story! I can remember picking up buckets and buckets of potatoes as each row had to be gone over or re-plowed at least five times. And, oh the spiders that came out of those rows. Yew!!
Each fall, after the flowers faded, he and I would dig the multiple dahlias that he had planted in the spring. I can remember climbing under our house to place the roots in a cool, dry place. Years later when I had my own farm, he asked if I wanted some of the dahlias but I declined stating they were too much work. I did, however, enjoy multiple other perennials from his massive collection.
As decoration Sundays come and go and with Father’s Day on the horizon, I feel so very blessed to have had a wonderful Christian Father who taught me so much including remembering and honoring those who have gone on before us.
I miss you every day.
Love, Shirley
Shirley O’Dell is the daughter of Robert Saville. She is the executive secretary for School Superintendent Jeff Pancione.
