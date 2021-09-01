The Associated Press
1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia has seen its highest number of weekly cases of the coronavirus in seven months, fueled by the more contagious delta variant.
The 5,333 new positive cases reported statewide for the six-day period ending Saturday were the highest since more than 5,900 cases were reported for the seven-day week ending Jan. 17, according to state health data. Figures for Sunday will be released on Monday.
Cases of the delta variant totaled 2,511 in 51 of the state’s 55 counties. There have been no such cases reported in Clay, Hardy, Pendleton and Wirt counties. On July 29, there were 100 delta variant cases statewide, according to health data.
Active cases statewide hit 15,663 on Saturday, up from 2,383 at the end of last month.
The number of deaths from the virus grew for the second straight week. There have been at least 3,064 virus deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Officials say
residents can resume feeding birds in Eastern Panhandle
2
CHARLESTON — Residents of West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle can resume feeding birds, with certain precautions, the state Division of Natural Resources said.
Earlier this month, people living in Berkeley and Jefferson counties were asked not to feed birds until a problem with diseased birds subsided.
Wildlife managers were receiving reports of sick and dying birds, starting in May, the agency said Thursday in a news release. The cause of the problem hasn’t been determined, but the agency is still monitoring and investigating.
The reports have continued to decline since July, the release said.
The division said it is lifting its recommendation to not feed birds in the area as long as bird feeders are cleaned weekly with soapy water and disinfected with a 10% bleach solution. Nearby states have also lifted the recommendation.
Anyone encountering sick or dead birds should contact the division’s local district office for guidance. To remove a bird, use disposable gloves and place in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with trash.
Unemployment
rates drop in all
55 counties
3
CHARLESTON — Unemployment rates fell in all 55 of West Virginia’s counties in July.
Pendleton County has the lowest seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate in the state at 2.7%, followed by Jefferson at 2.8% and Hampshire County at 3%, according to WorkForce West Virginia.
McDowell County had the highest rate in the state at 8.5%, followed by Calhoun at 8.4% and Mingo at 8.3%.
West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point last month to 5%. The rate is the lowest since January 2020 before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The national unemployment rate dropped one-half of a percentage point to 5.4% in July.
Woman charged
after throwing child into Ohio River
4
HUNTINGTON — A woman was charged with kidnapping after authorities in West Virginia said she took a 5-year-old boy from his family and threw him into the Ohio River.
The child was rescued from the river and did not suffer injuries after he was taken from his family at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington, authorities told The Herald-Dispatch.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Kimberly Dawn Maxwell, 41, sat down with the family while they were eating dinner at the park.
“They didn’t know who she was,” Zerkle said. “She acted like the child was hers. She took the child and threw him into the river. She (went to) the river and got in herself.”
The child, who has autism and is nonverbal, was removed from the river by bystanders, authorities said. The Huntington Fire Department launched a boat to retrieve the woman, who was in the water for about 37 minutes before she was removed, Zerkle said.
Maxwell was booked in jail at 2 a.m. Saturday on charges of kidnapping, malicious assault and child neglect creating the risk of death or injury. It was not immediately known if she had a lawyer who could speak about the charges on her behalf.
Mayor seeks
$500 for vaccinated workers
5
CHARLESTON — The mayor of West Virginia’s largest city wants to give $500 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced last week that she sent a letter to the City Council requesting approval for either a cash payment or a $500 health savings account contribution to eligible employees. Workers must have at least two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the city said in a statement.
The payment would come from the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funding, the statement said. Goodwin anticipates the cost would be $450,000 if all city employees participate.
Kanawha County currently has 842 active coronavirus cases, up from 478 a week earlier.
“We serve the public every day and it is not only our job to keep the public safe — but we need to keep our employees safe,” Goodwin said.
Elk viewing tours
return
6
LOGAN — Guided tours of elk have returned to southern West Virginia.
The West Virginia State Parks system announced that viewing tours will be held on weekends starting Sept. 11 and ending Oct. 24. They will start and finish at the Chief Logan State Park lodge in Logan County, the parks system said in a news release.
There also will be a few midweek evening tours. Morning tours start at 5:30 a.m. and evening tours start at 4 p.m.
Each tour is limited to 12 people. The tours typically will last four hours, depending on weather and viewing conditions. Groups typically walk or hike up to three miles. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online.
Elk have been transplanted over the past five years at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County. They were brought from the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Federal funding to assist projects at two airports
7
CHARLESTON — Two West Virginia airport improvement projects will receive funding from the U.S. Transportation Department.
The funding for the projects totals $1.9 million, West Virginia U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced last week.
Morgantown Municipal-Walter L. Bill Hart Field will receive $1.6 million, while Eastern West Virginia Regional/Shepherd Field in Martinsburg will receive $350,000.
Manchin said West Virginia’s airports “are critical to our state economy.” As a pilot, he said he is familiar with the importance of maintenance and upgrades for airport facilities.
Capito said the state’s airports are needed to grow the local economy.
“It’s important we make the necessary investments to help improve, repair, and expand the capacity of our regional airports,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.