How long has it been since we saw this?
Hampshire County had no active cases of Covid-19 Monday, the Health Department reported.
Only 2 people tested positive for the disease last Wednesday and both are recovered.
The county scored green Tuesday morning on the state’s 5-color map that tracks the disease with both positivity rates and infection rates falling from the previous week.
The county’s vaccination rate still trails the state as a whole, with 39.6% of residents age 12 or older at least partially vaccinated and a little less, 36.8%, fully vaccinated.
* * *
Although community masking requirements have been lifted for vaccinated individuals, Valley Health reminds the community that everyone who visits, receives care or works in a hospital, long-term care facility or outpatient healthcare setting must continue to wear a mask, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines.
“For the safety of our patients, visitors and staff, masks are still required inside Valley Health facilities, even for those who are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Nicolas Restrepo, Valley Health Quality and Patient Safety Officer. “The lifting of community mask requirements by the CDC specifically excludes healthcare settings. COVID-19 is still in our community and can pose a substantial risk, especially to unvaccinated individuals. Please help us keep everyone safe.”
* * *
Donald Mark Tillotson, 24, of Burlington admitted to a firearms charge in Martinsburg federal court last week.
Tillotson pled guilty today to a count of unlawful possession of firearm. Prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior felony conviction, he admitted to having a .40-caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number in January in Mineral County.
Tillotson faces 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
* * *
The Governor’s Arts Caravan begins a cross-state journey in Moorefield on Aug. 2.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the State Arts Office will take the caravan on 5 stops for a series of grant workshops with artists and arts organizations. All workshops are free and open to the public. Preregistration is not required.
The Moorefield session runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Moorefield High School on Monday, Aug. 2. The caravan moves to Buckhannon Tuesday, Wheeling Wednesday, Huntington Thursday and Beckley Friday.
* * *
Joshua Allen Hinkle, 36, of Cabins admitted in Elkins federal court this week to a fentanyl charge.
Hinkle pled guilty today to a count of conspiracy to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl, admitting to working with others to commit the crime in April 2020.
* * *
Most West Virginia residents will qualify for in-state tuition for courses taken on Ohio University campuses starting this fall.
Currently enrolled and new incoming students may apply to receive in-state tuition rates for any undergraduate major.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices have rose 0.8 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.03 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the state. Gas prices in West Virginia are 5.2 cents higher than a month ago and 88.5 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 1.3 cents last week, averaging $3.16 Sunday. The national average is up 10.2 cents from a month ago and 98.0 cents from a year ago. o
