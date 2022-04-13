Community unsure of plans to rebuild WVSDB building
Leaders from both the county and town say they have not been notified of any intentions — or asked for their input.
The lone exception is Delegate Ruth Rowan, the Republican who has worked tirelessly over her 16 years in Charleston to ensure the viability of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
“I want to hear what people want,” she said last week.
The short, overwhelming answer from more than 100 people who responded to the question on the Review’s Facebook page was “rebuild.”
But rebuild what?
The school had cleared out of the building last summer, originally citing a need for extensive repairs. But the rapidly evolving plans to transform the school had most operations being consolidated into the former School for the Deaf.
The Administration Building — the oldest and most iconic on campus — was being used for storage.
“It would be good to build it back,” said Darren Thorne, who is running against Rowan in the 89th District, “but only if they have a use for it.”
Rowan said that something people tell her is that, as much as the building itself, the columns in front were a landmark.
“As I’m going up Route 50 is that’s what I see. I see those columns,” she said.
The question of rebuilding should be settled.
After all, on the day of the fire, Gov. Jim Justice said, “Working together with the West Virginia Department of Education, we are absolutely committed to rebuilding what was lost and making sure this institution has what it needs to continue its important mission in Hampshire County.”
But the scope of the rebuilding — both the size of the structure and its purpose — remain a mystery.
“I don’t now whether they’re going to rebuild it or not,” County Commissioner Bob Hott said. “The governor said that, but he says a hell of a lot of things.”
Hott said he hadn’t been contacted about WVSDB plans before or after the fire.
“They never included us in the loop of anything,” Hott said. “They’ll ask us to come to some of their dog-and-pony shows, but they don’t pay any attention to us.”
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle agreed with Hott, in slightly gentler terms.
“I wish that the locals would have more of an input,” she said. “They told us the State Board of Education would make that decision” on what will be done with the Administration Building site.
Hampshire County Economic Development Director Eileen Johnson said part of local frustration is that the state’s plans for the WVSDB campus have been rapidly evolving since the Department of Education intervened last summer.
“Everybody wants to know everything going on,” she said, “but I don’t think they had the answers.”
Now, the fire has upended plans more.
“First thing would be rebuild it and restore it and do it in a way that it will be here another 175 years,” she said.
Dan Oates, a longtime WVSDB employee and local historian, agrees with Johnson on the historical aspect.
He has been in a unique position, aiding the state with the recovery of items from the fire and sitting in on stakeholder meetings State Superintendent Clayton Burch held last summer looking at campus issues.
“We are at the mercy of the State Board of Education,” he said. “The decision rests with them.”
He said the state board “had the best intention” of embracing history in the building before the fire.
“I would hope this thought process continues, but I think it may be limited due to the amount of money they will spend,” Oates said.
And, he cautioned, more than floating conspiracy theories and blame, the community needs to pull together and stand behind the school.
“Our fate rests in the hands of the State Board of Education so let’s focus our efforts on them,” Oates said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.