The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a resource that provides free and confidential support 24/7 for people who need to talk with someone about their feelings. According to suicidepreventionlifeline.org, suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 24.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
For more information on how to support your loved ones going through a hard time, recognizing warning signs and other prevention information, go to http://www.sptsusa.org/teens/ or https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.
