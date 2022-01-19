The Romney High School Class of 1964 will gather on Saturday, June 4 — the date of the annual RHS reunion.
Classmates will receive a letter that details the plans. For more information, call Bonnie Smith at 304-822-5721.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price fell another half cent a gallon last week, averaging $3.16 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations in the state. Gas prices in West Virginia are 8.6 cents lower than a month ago, but stand 81.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 1.3 cents last week, averaging $3.31 Sunday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and 93.3 cents higher than a year ago. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.