ELKINS — A Grant County woman has pled guilty to pushing meth and fentanyl in the Potomac Highlands.
Kelsey Morgan Ault, 26, of Maysville pled guilty last Wednesday in Elkins federal court to a single count of possession with intent to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl, aiding and abetting. She admitted to having more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Hardy County a year ago.
Ault faces 5 to 40 years in prison and a fine of $5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.