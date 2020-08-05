ROMNEY — CHARLESTON — The state Supreme Court last week upheld the conviction and sentence of Lena Lunsford Conaway, convicted in the 2011 death of her 3-year-old daughter.
The justices unanimously upheld the Lewis County jury’s verdict and Judge Jake Reger’s handling of the case.
In the aftermath of the murders, Lunsford Conaway’s 5 other children moved to Hampshire County with their new adoptive parents, Craig and Cammie Cole,
The body of Lunsford Conaway’s 3-year-old daughter, Aliayah Lunsford, has never been found.
The justices ruled by memorandum decision, opting not to hear arguments in the case, which had been requested by Lunsford Conaway’s attorney Jeremy Cooper and opposed by Assistant Attorney General Scott Johnson.
Attorney Jeremy Cooper had filed the appeal on behalf of Lunsford Conaway, who was convicted of murder of a child by parent, guardian, custodian or other person by refusal or failure to provide necessities; death of a child by parent, guardian, custodian, or other person by child abuse; child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury; and concealment of a deceased human body.
Cooper, who didn’t represent Lunsford Conaway at trial, had asserted 9 errors:
• The justices refuted an assertion of insufficient evidence by citing the testimony of Aliayah’s sisters.
• They dismissed a complaint of double jeopardy over the 2 similar counts by saying each count covered an element the other didn’t.
• The court found no violation of case law concerning whether the state failed to share evidence that could have cleared Lunsford Conaway. They said the defense had the same evidence available from other sources.
• They upheld Reger’s decision to bypass a jury pool consultant and hold the trial in Lewis County.
• They said the trial record did not support the claim that Prosecutor Christina Flanigan made statements in her opening statement and closing argument that wrongly shifted the burden to the defense.
• The court ruled that testimony from a trooper regarding a statement from Lunsford Conaway was permissible since the defendant’s counsel didn’t object at trial. The appeal failed to demonstrate “plain error” as to the statement, the justices ruled.
• A contention that the circuit court didn’t spend enough time on Lunsford Conaway’s post-trial motions was dismissed with the justices finding no error by Reger.
• Similarly, the justices ruled, a glitch in court reporting equipment of jury selection transcripts didn’t pass muster because the defense didn’t object to the selection of 5 jurors affected.
• And, the justices said the defendant’s claim that “cumulative error” should force a new trial had no merit because there was no error.
Lunsford Conaway can still file a writ of habeas corpus, claiming aspects of the conviction violate her constitutional rights. Such appeals almost usually include an assertion of ineffective assistance of counsel.
The trial revealed Lunsford Conaway struck Aliayah over the head with a wood bed slat and put her to bed when she should have called an ambulance. Aliayah was dead the next morning and Lunsford Conaway covered the girl’s body in a laundry basket, taking her other 2 daughters to a remote location in the Little Kanawha drainage area of Lewis County and disposing of the body there.
Lunsford Conaway wasn’t charged until late 2016 when her other daughters came forward to tell what they had seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.