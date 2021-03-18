Update: U.S. 50 is back open as the SUV has been removed with no serious injuries reported as of now.
A car has flipped over and off the road on U.S. 50 east of Romney this afternoon (Thursday, March 18). The extent of injuries to the party in the car is unknown.
The accident occurred on the 3-lane climbing from Grassy Lick Road to Mountain Top. Traffic will be slowed both directions as police, ambulance and fire crews respond to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.