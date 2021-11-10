Quiet JJC closure hearings started and finished last week
The school closure process required a formal hearing at the school that is being closed, as well as at the schools that will receive the reassigned students from that closed school.
The school board met last Tuesday at both Romney and Slanesville Elementary Schools, and Wednesday wrapped up the process with a 3rd and final hearing at JJC.
At these public hearings, there was an opportunity for commentary from the community, though both hearings at Romney and at Slanesville saw no appearances from community members.
Gayle Allen, kindergarten teacher at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary, was the only appearance in front of the board at the final JJC hearing, offering her thoughts on the school closure.
“This may be the last time I can speak publicly about the incredibly misguided idea of closing good, small community schools,” Allen began. She detailed her own upbringing, noting that when she went to big schools in middle and high school in New Jersey, she was “one of hundreds, and then thousands.”
She also recalled the closure of both the Grassy Lick and Mill Creek schools, saying that when they closed, it left the small communities “feeling hurt and lost.”
“What I’m concerned about at this time is the statement that these students will be reassigned and relocated to either Romney or Slanesville,” she added. “Guys, Springfield is still open for another year or 2. Let the parents have a choice and decide whether or not they want to transport their children to Springfield.”
Springfield-Green Spring is the last remaining small community school before the consolidation that will happen once the 3 new schools are built in the county, she continued.
All 5 board members supported Allen’s suggestion, noting that while they couldn’t change the official verbiage in the closure proceedings, families always have the choice to transport their child to an out-of-district school, as long as they understand that it’s their responsibility to get the child either to their school of choice or to a bus stop on a regular route that can take the child there.
As far as JJC’s closure, board president Debbie Champ said that she wished things were different.
“I hate that we’re here,” she admitted. “I was one of the Mill Creek (school) kids, and I’m a huge proponent of small community schools. I just wish we were doing this with the rest of the consolidation; it would be easier for me to swallow.”
Board member Dee Dee Rinker cited the top reason for the school closing, saying that due to the bond passing and the declining student population at the Levels school, the closure was “inevitable.”
Board member Bernie Hott echoed the Champ’s feeling about the closure, mentioning that he has family ties to the school.
“My grandkids went here; I’ve been a proponent of this school now for many years,” he said. “I said that I’d never vote to close the school, because it had the numbers here to justify keeping it open. Unfortunately, things change.”
With 21 students currently enrolled, the numbers continue to dwindle.
“Doesn’t make too much sense to me to keep it open,” Hott added.
The proceedings included 2 recommendations from Superintendent Jeff Pancione: the recommendation that JJC closes permanently at the end of the 2021-22 school year, and that the CEFP (Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan) be amended to include the closure of the school.
With 4-1 votes supporting each recommendation (with Champ offering the only “no” votes), the board will move forward with official closure proceedings, and JJC’s doors will close at the end of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.