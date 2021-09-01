SUNRISE SUMMIT — New Hampshire High principal Adam Feazell said he knew the 1st day back at school would be rough.
“I tried to prep everyone,” he said. “The 1st 3 weeks are going to be hectic. Every 1st 3 weeks is hectic.”
The 1st day at HHS was definitely “hectic,” Feazell admitted, and it’s no surprise. There’s been a return to full-time, in-person learning, along with a revamped administration staff and a facelift for an integral part of any high schooler’s day: lunch.
The change to the HHS lunch schedule might be one of the biggest changes implemented on Sunrise Summit so far, and Feazell explained that while Day 1 may have been chaotic, it’ll fall into a rhythm.
“Day 1, I’ll admit, was bad. I gave the cooks the advisory schedule, and that’s our Thursday schedule. We weren’t running the advisory schedule,” Feazell explained. “The times were off, and the cooks weren’t ready for lunch to start.”
Day 2, however, the man in charge said he met with students to explain his mistake and show them how lunch was supposed to run.
It’s a 1-hour lunch block, for the whole student body, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The cafeteria serves food for nearly the entire time, except for a snippet of time at the end of the block set aside for cleanup.
The cafeteria, the balcony and the courtyard are all open for students to sit and eat.
“We’re not all sitting in the cafeteria at one time,” Feazell clarified. “That’s what a lot of the complaints were about. The whole school is open; the food is in the cafeteria and I explained it to (the students) as a ‘food court.’”
It’s not just a lunch block, he added. There’s much more going on.
For instance, while there are tables in the cafeteria, courtyard and balcony set aside for students to eat, the gym is open for intramurals, like half-court basketball games and football.
“We have kids that spend 50 minutes playing, and then run in at the ‘last call’ to grab their food. They’re up and they’re burning off energy,” Feazell explained. “And it’s the kids who, if we said ‘sit here and don’t move,’ would be going nuts by the end of the day. Now they have something to do with their energy.”
And if a student would rather socialize with friends rather than sweat it out in the gym during their lunch break, they’re in luck.
“We’ve opened the auditorium for a ‘sit and stay’ area,” Feazell described. The air conditioning will be on, and it can be a hangout spot for students to visit with each other.
Additionally, the 1st floor of the school is a “quiet wing” during lunch, where classrooms are open for tutoring. The library is open as well, for students to do homework, use the computers or read. And in colder weather, the library can be expanded for additional indoor seating to ensure distancing during lunch.
Feazell pointed out that there’s even a dark, quiet room where students who might feel overwhelmed by all of the activity can simply decompress.
“It’s way more spread out than it’s ever been before,” he said.
Next week, club meetings will begin during the lunch block as well, and Feazell said he’s hoping it facilitates more club participation, and since only 1 club will meet per block, students can join as many clubs as they want.
On top of burning off energy, socializing, getting academic help and attending club meetings, there will be 1 more program implemented during the hour-long block: Freshman Focus, which will begin after the 1st grading period.
Any freshman that has an F will have a 20-minute class during their lunch block for credit recovery.
“We’re not going to let them fail,” Feazell said. “It’s not going to happen.”
While 5th block is still an option for students, some haven’t yet taken advantage of it because of after-school obligations, so having that time for remediation in the middle of the day is a solution.
“(The lunch block) is checking off every box we had issues with last year that we all complained about,” Feazell said. “It’s going to flow. Give me 3 weeks before you freak out. Give it a chance.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.