ROMNEY — Romney’s Parks and Recreation Board has made the tough decision to leave the community pool closed this summer.
“It was only due to the COVID-19,” Parks Board Keri Shreve said.
Social-distancing guidelines would require cleaning and crowd control measures that the pool has never had before, like one gate for entrance and another for exit.
“We would actually be spending more money because we would have to hire extra help to go through and clean everything and monitor the kids,” Shreve said.
She dispelled a rumor floating that the closure was because of the lack of a certified pool operator.
“We have 2 water department employees getting their certification,” she asserted.
The opening would have been delayed until mid-July, she told the Town Council earlier this month, so chlorine tanks could be moved out of the pump house into their own shelter.
Maintenance Director Richard Kizer said the move was vital to prevent further deterioration of the pump house from the chlorine. The new concrete structure next to the pump house carries a price tag of around $13,000.
Shreve said parks and rec will take the summer to complete that project and other improvements so the pool can reopen in 2021.
“It seemed like our best time to get some projects done,” she said. ❏
