CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge’s sewer rates may have to go up sooner than expected in order to save the town and its sewer customers money in the long run.
At the May 10 meeting, the Capon Bridge Town Council voted to have Bennett and Dobbins, the town’s accountants, calculate new sewer rates to help the town qualify for a grant to purchase equipment needed for the new sewer plant.
The grant would come from the Department of Environmental Protection and the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council and would be used to buy equipment for removing iodine from the town’s sewer plant. No matching funds are required, and the money does not have to be paid back.
The grant provides what Mayor Laura Turner termed “free money” — but there is a catch.
To qualify, the town’s sewer system must be financially sound. At present it is operating in the red, and this is why the rates must go up sooner rather than later.
The town’s sewer rates would have to rise soon anyway, since the sewer system is required to be self-supporting. A number of factors have caused revenue to fall short, including lost revenue when the schools (a major customer) closed during the pandemic, rising expenses, and new legislation requiring setting aside 2.5% of the system’s revenue for emergencies and capital improvements.
The town cannot set its own sewer rates. CPA Zack Dobbins will review the system’s financials and tell the town what it must charge to cover the system’s expenses.
He has been asked to go ahead quickly enough to meet the grant proposal’s June 10 deadline, so the town can fund purchase of the iodine removal equipment without burdening the town and its taxpayers with further debt.
Water and sewer superintendent Chris Turner reported that the start-up date for the town’s new sewer plant will be delayed from May 24 until mid-June.
He also reported that being given a Jan. 8, 2023, delivery date for the backup generator for the new plant, noting “they’re that backed up.” The contractor has hooked up a used generator the plant can use until the new generator arrives.
In other business, the council discussed plans to honor the Capon Bridge Middle School sports teams for their achievements in a special ceremony on the firehouse grounds on May 23.
Council members voted to contribute $500 to the Capon Bridge Ruritan Club for the town Independence Day fireworks. This year’s fireworks are scheduled for July 2, at dusk on the Capon Bridge firehouse grounds.
Work continues on the town’s revised leak adjustment policy for the water system, with council members noting that the Public Service Commission may require a bill to be at least double the usual amount before compensation is allowed. The revision was tabled until the PSC could be consulted.
The safety fence across the Duff Lane bridge was to be removed last Saturday. Opening the bridge had been delayed to give the concrete time to cure.
The council tabled a request from Police Chief Miles Spence to have the town pay an attorney to represent the town as a prosecuting attorney during municipal court sessions. The council will discuss the proposal with Spence and the municipal court judge before making a decision.
The council authorized charging a $10 late fee for defendants who fail to comply with municipal court judgments, at the judge’s request.
Mayor Turner asked for guidance on signing a document she received from the state Attorney General on distribution of opioid settlement revenues. The council agreed city lawyer Logan Mantz should take a look at the document first.
The town’s request for American Rescue Plan funds was submitted by the April 30 deadline. The mayor said funds were requested to compensate for revenue loss, equally divided between water and sewer.
