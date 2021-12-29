Hampshire County is ringing out 2021 with more Covid cases and deaths than 2020.
The Health Department announced 3 more deaths this week, bringing the county’s total to 60. 2020 ended with 17 deaths.
The newest victims of the virus are a 66-year-old Augusta woman, an 84-year-old Augusta man and a 53-year-old Romney man.
Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins said the woman was at home under hospice care after an extended hospital stay.
Both men were hospitalized at the time of their passing.
Once again the Health Department urged: “We ask that everyone please respect this life lost by taking care of one another and wearing your masks, limiting your gatherings, social distancing, and vaccination.”
As of Tuesday, Hampshire County had 4,187 confirmed cases of Covid-19 over the duration of the pandemic. The county had reported just its 1,000th case of Covid a year ago, on Dec. 30, 2020.
Cases here are surging again, Wilkins noted. They are likely to climb after family gatherings for Christmas and New Year’s.
Fourteen new cases of Covid were reported here Monday and Tuesday morning the county was red status on the state’s 5-color tracking map for the 2nd day in a row.
Wilkins pointed out that numbers could look more dire because the state hadn’t processed information for 3 days over the Christmas weekend.
Hampshire had 60 active cases Tuesday morning, with 7 people hospitalized. The unvaccinated make up the bulk of both numbers.
