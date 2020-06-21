FIREARM & DRUG CHARGES STEMMING FROM SHOTS FIRED CALL
A Springfield man has been arrested and charged with various firearm and drug charges. Jason Malcolm, age 34, of Springfield, WV has been arrested after deputies responded to Campbell Rd on June 5, 2020 for a disturbance. Witnesses reported Malcolm chased a vehicle to a location along Campbell Rd, where he then discharged a shotgun toward two individuals. Malcolm then fled the scene prior to officers arrival.
As part of the investigation, deputies served a search warrant on Malcolm’s residence in Springfield. The search yielded approximately 48 grams of a white powder, suspected to be a controlled substance, packaged in a balloon. Various packaged pills were also located. Officers also seized 17 firearms, including the shotgun suspected of being used in the earlier incident along Campbell Rd. One of the firearms had been reported stolen from a theft in the Romney area in early May 2020. Various types of body armor were also seized with the drugs and weapons. Romney City Police & WV Natural Resource Police assisted in the warrant execution.
Jason Malcolm was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Further charges are still pending. He is currently housed at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in lieu of a $20,012.00 cash only bond.
A felony warrant has been issued for Malcolm’s wife, Stacey Lambert-Malcolm, age 35. The female is wanted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894, or leave an anonymous message on the HCSO website.
