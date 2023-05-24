Wrapping up their regular program year, Cub Scout Pack 32, sponsored by Romney First United Methodist Church, held its annual Blue and Gold Banquet and “Bridging” ceremony on Saturday, May 20, at Pavilion E in Central Hampshire Park. 37 Scouts earned a total of 165 individual awards and recognitions since March, including the following rank achievements: Lion – Alexzander Adkins and Hayden Garber, Bobcat – Aubrey Howes and Kason Howes, Tiger – Kiera Adkins, Owen Hamilton, Bob Krupka-Collins, Kaydence Linn, and Jace McBride, Wolf – Hailey Bennett, Braeya Long, Riley Poland, Aiden Postigo, Phineas Timbrook and Brieanna Wolverton, Bear – Micah Amos, Seraiah Amos, Sadie Fields, Levi Thompson and Logan Werner, and Webelos – Aubrey Howes, Eli Reed, Jasper Shanholtz and Delilah Willitts. Pack 32 and all of its youth and adult members were recognized with the Boy Scouts of America unit Journey to Excellence Gold award for the seventh consecutive year.
In addition to the above recognitions, four of Cub Scout Pack 32’s older Scouts were recognized for earning Cub Scouting’s highest rank, the Arrow of Light, and were officially graduated from Cub Scouting. Jayden Amos, Gage Fields, Archer Long and Ethan Stokes graduated and “Bridged” into the older Scouts BSA program. Representatives from both Boy Troop 76 and Girl Troop 9076, both sponsored by the Romney American Legion Post 91, welcomed the boys. The “Bridging” ceremony symbolically represents the Scout’s passage from a Cub Scouting program that is adult-led to a whole new Scouts BSA experience that is led by the older Scouts themselves. The Cub Scouts were especially privileged to have Delegate Darren Thorne in attendance. (Delegate Rick Hillenbrand and his wife Barbie were also in attendance, but as Cub Scout Pack 32 registered leaders, their attendance was more routine.) Additionally, former Delegate Ruth Rowan and her husband Tom attended as special guests at the Blue and Gold Banquet.
Committee Chair Rick Hillenbrand also recognized the following pack leaders for their hard work: Cubmaster Ben Fields, Arrow of Light Den Leader Brittany Long, Webelos Leader Joyce Anslow, Bear Den Leader Andrea Fields, Wolf Den Leader Kim Steinemann, Tiger Den Leader Gina Collins-Webb, Lions Den Leader Brandi Shanholtz and Committee Members Barbie Hillenbrand and Nicole Bivens. Chartered Organization Representative Clark Blaha was not able to attend. Representing the entire pack, Andrea Fields also took a moment to recognize each leader’s work for Pack 32 with special cartoon caricatures made by the Scouts.
The week before, 31 Scouts and family members of the Cub Scout Pack participated in the Potomac District Cub-o-ree. The weather for the event started out beautiful with sunny skies, which led to perfect weather for an opening campfire and sleeping under the stars with the whippoorwills whistling away. Overnight there was a brief rain shower, but by 6 a.m., when the first pot of coffee was perking, the dark clouds gathered.
Rain started to fall just as the Saturday program began. With perfect timing, it didn’t abate until the program ended around 5 p.m., but that did not dampen (pun) the Scout’s enthusiasm as they shot BBs, archery, worked on crafts and spent the entire afternoon fishing.
The fish also didn’t mind the rain, as the Scouts caught lots of Bluegills, bass and even a stocked trout! Scout Eli Reed was quoted as saying, “I never caught a fish before.” Which was right before he caught his second fish. There was keen competition for catching the most fish, with the two fishing Scouts catching a total of nine fish between them.
As the Scouts shift to their summer schedule, they look forward to additional planned adventures, including a day at DelGrosso’s Park in July and several parades. The regular meeting of the 2023-4 Program year will be the Wednesday after school resumes, on August 30.
Cub Scout Pack 32 draws home-schooled youth and youth from all the public elementary schools in Hampshire County in K-5 grade. New members are always welcome. Families with youth entering grades K through 5 interested in joining Pack 32 can do so online by going to https://my.bsa.us/527paa0032mb or by completing a paper application. For more information, call or text Committee Chair Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
