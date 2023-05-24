0524 Cub Scout Pack 32 1.jpg

Cubmaster Ben Fields instructs Scout Phineas Timbrook on how to shoot safely.

Wrapping up their regular program year, Cub Scout Pack 32, sponsored by Romney First United Methodist Church, held its annual Blue and Gold Banquet and “Bridging” ceremony on Saturday, May 20, at Pavilion E in Central Hampshire Park. 37 Scouts earned a total of 165 individual awards and recognitions since March, including the following rank achievements: Lion – Alexzander Adkins and Hayden Garber, Bobcat – Aubrey Howes and Kason Howes, Tiger – Kiera Adkins, Owen Hamilton, Bob Krupka-Collins, Kaydence Linn, and Jace McBride, Wolf – Hailey Bennett, Braeya Long, Riley Poland, Aiden Postigo, Phineas Timbrook and Brieanna Wolverton, Bear – Micah Amos, Seraiah Amos, Sadie Fields, Levi Thompson and Logan Werner, and Webelos – Aubrey Howes, Eli Reed, Jasper Shanholtz and Delilah Willitts. Pack 32 and all of its youth and adult members were recognized with the Boy Scouts of America unit Journey to Excellence Gold award for the seventh consecutive year.

New Arrow of Light scouts Gage Fields, Ethan Stokes, Jayden Amos and Archer Long with their parents.

In addition to the above recognitions, four of Cub Scout Pack 32’s older Scouts were recognized for earning Cub Scouting’s highest rank, the Arrow of Light, and were officially graduated from Cub Scouting. Jayden Amos, Gage Fields, Archer Long and Ethan Stokes graduated and “Bridged” into the older Scouts BSA program. Representatives from both Boy Troop 76 and Girl Troop 9076, both sponsored by the Romney American Legion Post 91, welcomed the boys. The “Bridging” ceremony symbolically represents the Scout’s passage from a Cub Scouting program that is adult-led to a whole new Scouts BSA experience that is led by the older Scouts themselves. The Cub Scouts were especially privileged to have Delegate Darren Thorne in attendance. (Delegate Rick Hillenbrand and his wife Barbie were also in attendance, but as Cub Scout Pack 32 registered leaders, their attendance was more routine.) Additionally, former Delegate Ruth Rowan and her husband Tom attended as special guests at the Blue and Gold Banquet.

New Committee Member Nicole Bivens reels one in.
Jasper catches a fish.
Scouts BSA Troops 76 & 9076 and the newly graduated Arrow of Light Scouts from Pack 32

