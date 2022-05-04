I have a friend who is mentally kicking herself over next week’s primary election.
She let the deadline slip past her last month to change her party affiliation from Democrat to none.
The upshot?
Unless she deeply cares about local Democratic Party politics (and trust me, she doesn’t), there’s just not a lot to vote on next Tuesday.
The “deeply cares about local party politics” part is this: The 2 major parties have wrangled the state into subsidizing their organizational structures, so at each primary, members of the GOP or Dems get to vote on their party committee members — male and female — at the county, state delegate, state senate and congressional levels.
Yawn.
The races that actually put people in office have no Democrats filed at the local level and 3 or 4 vying for a spot on the November ballot to be the next sacrificial blue lamb in Congressional District 2.
It might be meaningless to be a Democrat these days in what just a decade ago was a reliably blue county in a conservative blue state.
The numbers are stark.
In 2012, Hampshire County had 5,804 registered Democrats to 4,793 Republicans — an advantage of just over 1,000. Another 3,700 people had either no affiliation or were members of a minor party (think Libertarians, Green Mountain).
In 2014, West Virginia went through a political sea change of epic proportions. For the 1st time in 80 years, Republicans took control of both houses of the Legislature.
The state has only gotten redder and redder since then.
In April 2014 Democrats still outnumbered Republicans here 5,393 to 4,927, but just 2 years later the GOP had the advantage, 5,332 to 5,207.
Since then, the gulf between blue and red here has expanded to the point that as we begin voting in the 2020 primary election, Republican registrations have grown to 6,779, more than double the 3,147 Democrats on the Hampshire rolls.
Heck, the county has more unaffiliated voters — 3,728 — than Democrats.
It’s easy to see why dropping the Democratic registration was appealing to my friend.
With West Virginia’s open primaries, unaffiliated voters can pick which ballot they want — Republican, Democrat or nonpartisan.
Granted, the nonpartisan ballot has an interesting race with 7 people running for 3 seats on the school board. (There’s an uncontested race for conservation district supervisor too).
But the Republicans have plenty to choose from with a County Commission race and a pair of state delegate primaries.
They’re races that will be over, for all intents and purposes, after May 10. With no Democrats on the November ballot and a 2-to-1 registration advantage, May’s Republican primary winners are all but certain to be November’s new elected officials.
The odds are stacked here and all the chips are red.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.