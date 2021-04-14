ROMNEY — A new pump has been ordered for the Romney pool, bringing the summer staple just another step closer to opening for business Saturday, May 29.
Eric Cramer, a community member who has been advising the Romney Parks & Rec board on how to proceed with the pool’s pump replacement, offered his recommendation at last Thursday’s board meeting: a $2,300 pump that was the cheapest he could find and a direct replacement for the current pump.
Board member Dennis Morris made the motion for the city of Romney to purchase the pump, as well as further move that as soon as Cramer was licensed with proof of insurance he could start the replacement process.
Other steps were made during last Thursday’s board meeting to bring the pool ever-closer to welcoming the public come the end of May:
- The board decided to leave the admission fee for the pool at $3. At the last board meeting at the end of March, board members discussed possibly raising the admission price to $5, but community member Kristin Mumpower voiced that it was “just too much” for larger families.
- The board approved serving prepackaged food at the pool on a daily basis, a decision based on general ease and Covid safety.
- Pool parties are going to cost $125 for 2 hours and with up to 24 people Monday through Thursday, but through the weekend they’ll be $150.
- Board president Kerri Shreve admitted that as far as lifeguard applications go, “there are not as many as we want.” Romney Parks & Rec is paying for certification and recertification of up to 6 lifeguards this weekend, so folks interested in applying can find applications at the Romney Town Hall.
- The pool cleanup is scheduled for April 17 at 8 a.m. Volunteers are welcomed to help get the pool ready to open to the community.
- There will be a town-wide pool party the 1st weekend in June to kick off the season. The board, along with Mayor Beverly Keadle, decided that having the party the weekend the pool opened would be too much as far as opening preparations and the flurry of activity surrounding the Hampshire High graduation, scheduled to be held Friday, May 28.
Mumpower, who is heading the fundraising committee for the community pool, challenged the board members present at Thursday’s meeting to secure 5 donations apiece for banners at the pool. Banners with businesses’ logos will be displayed on the fence around the pool. There is also a virtual fundraiser in the works to be held from Sunday, May 2 until Sunday, May 9. Donations will be accepted until May 1.
