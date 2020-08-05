A third staffer at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s long-term care unit has tested positive for COVID-19, spurring the hospital to retest the residents and staff there.
The hospital had 2 positive cases reported on July 23. The new case, officials said, was someone who had been on vacation and not in contact with residents
“We are monitoring and re-testing a total of 28 residents and 33 employees,” HMH President Tom Kluge said Tuesday. Nearly all were tested Friday and Saturday.
He noted that 15 residents were already in isolation and that 8 of the staff tests have already come back negative.
“We continue to work closely with the Valley Health Employee Health department, Infection Control Practitioners and the Hampshire County Health Department,” Kluge said.
He said employees will be tested every 7 days until the facility goes 14 days without a positive result.
The spread of COVID-19 through Hampshire County slowed over the past week, but Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker has her eye on the future.
College students will need tests before heading back to campus shortly. Students and staff in Hampshire County — remember, the school system is the county’s biggest employer — will want testing too.
“The school re-entry plan is a fluid document at this time,” Shoemaker reminded parents. “This is not the end all, be all. It likely will change a couple more times before Sept. 8.”
She was anticipating on Monday a large turnout for today’s drive-through testing at the Hampshire High School parking lot (10 a.m.-2 p.m.). She expects results in 3 to 5 days.
That’s a far sight better than one case she reported on last week.
“The one case took 16 days to get his results,” she reported, “so he is already no longer an active case.”
That was a private testing done through a pharmacy in Winchester, she said, so it’s not typical of results.
As of Monday, Hampshire County had gone 3 days in a row without a new positive test, a break, Shoemaker said, after the county more than doubled its numbers over the previous 3 weeks.
The county stood Tuesday afternoon at 8 active cases, 75 total cases, 66 recovered and 1 death in April.
Testing has continued at a steady pace, Shoemaker said, but all results over the weekend were negative.
