Commission approves $20K for event center’s next steps
ROMNEY — A central space for event hosting in Hampshire County is key, volunteers emphasized to the County Commission at their meeting last week, requesting a chunk of change from the trio for the ongoing project to build an event building up at the fairgrounds in Augusta.
It’s not just about the ability to host events, though – it’s an effort to further advance agriculture education in the county, upgrade the space at the fairgrounds and provide an emergency shelter for the county if needed.
Leah Kidner and Bryan Flanagan, volunteers with the committee, requested $45,000 from the Commission last Tuesday – a portion of it to go to a feasibility study and survey and the rest to go to bringing on a grant writer for the project. “The barns out there are in need of replacing and modernizing. We’ve outgrown them,” said Flanagan. “We’ve been putting Band Aids on things for years.”
There will be 169 animals shown at the fair this year, he pointed out – “everything’s getting tight.”
Space is a definite concern, so the proposal is to tear down the old barns that are in rougher shape, level the space out and construct a large metal side, postframe-style building.
The cost projection for the structure is currently pushing a million, after calculating additional costs like concrete, wiring and a finished bathroom.
Kidner said the group was asking for money from the county’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds in order to cover the survey and the grant writer. Though some folks have offered to help with grant writing, she said, the entire committee is new to the process.
“We feel that once we get in the door and we can get a foothold on some money to start this process, that we can acquire enough grants to move this forward,” she explained.
She also emphasized that the building wouldn’t just be used for ag purposes in the county, but anything else down the line – it could be available for the county’s emergency services personnel if needed, or in a disaster situation, as an event space and so much more.
So far, the committee has hosted three fundraising events and brought in a total of just under $6,000, Kidner said.
“We can’t even start yet by hiring people to get there without a grant,” Kidner said. “The need is there, and once this is met, it can be so much more than one week (out of the year), it can be used year round.”
The commissioners said they saw the need, too – in March, after the fairgrounds hosted a sportsman show that brought folks in from around the region, making for a cramped event in the current barn.
“I think it’s a great project…it’s a move in the right direction for our county,” said Commission President Brian Eglinger. “It’s a good investment in our youth and beyond.”
The county will be hiring a full-time grant writer eventually, said Commissioner Dave Cannon, to replace current grant writer Erin Timbrook, who is leaving the position. The next grant writer will be able to work with the event center committee on any grants they want to pursue.
The trio approved $20,000 out of county ARP funds to go toward the center’s feasibility study and survey, and agreed that once a county grant writer was brought on board, this project would definitely be on their list.
