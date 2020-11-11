ROMNEY — Town government is getting into the texting business.
The Town Council approved a 2-year contract at its monthly meeting Monday night with TextMyGov.com. The deal will set up a service that allows residents to text the town with problems or questions and lets the town text residents who sign up with alerts.
“It will give us another way to engage people in our community,” Council member Paula O’Brien said.
The $2,500 cost of the 1st year of the contract is being paid for by federal funds for COVID relief. The 2nd year will cost the town $1,500.
The contract provides for 25,000 texts the 1st year, with any unused rolling over.
In other business:
• A 20-minute public hearing on proposed water and sewer rate increases brought comments from one resident.
“People on fixed incomes can’t afford these fees,” said Terry Craver, who heads the conservative We the People of Hampshire County.
He noted the increase is the 2nd in the 2 years he has lived in town.
After the hearing, the council approved the 2nd reading of both ordinances on 5-1 votes, with councilman Duncan Hott providing the no vote each time.
• The ordinance prohibiting long term parking of oversized vehicles in residential areas was amended to apply to vehicles over 20 feet, 6 inches long.
The original ordinance included any vehicles over 16 feet, but complaints from residents showed the 16-foot length put all minivans, most pickups and all but the smallest class of SUVs in violation.
• The town annexed Bob Mayhew’s Valley View estate at his request.
• The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a pair of resolutions regarding staffing.
The council OK’d hiring a temporary employee at $10 an hour with no benefits from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15 to help keep the town office running during the holidays and vacations that had piled up during the pandemic.
The council also approved a 1-time extension for employees to be able to use their vacation days through March 31. Normally vacation days expire at the end of the year.
• The council approved $13,146.53 to equip its new police cruiser and $2,961 for new body armor for police officers.
• The next meeting about the newly acquired barn on Depot Street will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall. Mayor Beverly Keadle said $1,950 has been raised for tarps to cover holes in the roof.
