ELKINS — Men from Hardy and Grant counties have pled guilty to meth charges in federal court here.
Matthew Curtis Delawder, 37, of Moorefield and Peter Sanford Layne, 48, of Cabins, both admitted to their crimes last week.
Delawder and Layne each pled guilty Thursday to a count of distribution of methamphetamine.
Delawder admitted to selling meth in Hardy County last October. Layne’s activity was in Grant County in January 2019.
As a part of Delawder’s plea agreement, he also forfeited 3 firearms, ammunition and $4,942 in cash believed to be proceeds from the crime.
Both men face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $1 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the West Virginia State Police investigated.
The task force consists of the FBI, West Virginia State Police, the Keyser Police Department and the Sheriff’s Offices from Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy and Grant counties.
