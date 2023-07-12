ROMNEY — Monday night’s Romney Town Council meeting began with a moment of silence for former town recorder Richard Shanholtzer, who passed away that morning.
Former town employee Betty Combs Colebank was also acknowledged for her 46 years of working as Romney town clerk; she passed away on Friday.
Audra Burrell, Region 2 Adult Intervention Specialist, led the meeting by telling councilmembers of the new clinic for Potomac Highlands Guild (PHG) on North Charlevoix Street. PHG provides care in behavioral health, addiction treatment and community support programs that enhance the quality of life for those in Pendleton, Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy and Grant counties. Burrell said that West Virginia has recently won opioid settlements that totaled $1 billion.
“West Virginia sued big pharma, and we won,” Burrell said about the state getting ready to receive millions of dollars in the next several years.
Burrell stressed the importance of reducing stigma with those mentally ill and who suffer from drug abuse, noting that addiction affects brain receptors; it’s not a matter of just quitting the next day. She expressed her passion for turning the numbers around for West Virginia, from being number one in opioid mortality rates to being number one in recovery.
“We got good people here; they’re just sick, and they just need help,” she said.
After Burrell’s presentation, the town council members unanimously approved the recognition of Intentional Overdose Awareness Day as Aug. 31, 2023, for the Town of Romney to “remember those who are lost, those who are struggling and those who are in recovery.”
The town also approved the appointment of Councilman Bill Taylor as a member of the Romney Parks and Recreation Commission. His six-year term began July 1, 2023, and will end on June 30, 2029.
Assistant Town Clerk Destiny Hott was authorized to go from part-time to full-time employment status.
