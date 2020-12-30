Hampshire County’s nursing home residents and staff have all had their 1st round of Covid-19 vaccinations, the County Health Department says.
“They will be getting their 2nd dose 21 days later to complete the series,” Director Stephanie Shoemaker said.
First-round vaccinating is complete for employees at Hampshire Memorial Hospital and the county’s pharmacies, completing step 1A in the federal plan to roll out the vaccine.
Shoemaker said Tuesday that Hampshire County is nearly done with step 1B, vaccinating emergency responders and health officials.
The 2 vaccines on the market — from Pfizer and Moderna — both require 2 doses to be complete. Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored at super-cold temperatures, but Moderna’s can survive at normal freezer temperatures.
The bulk of the vaccines coming into Hampshire County — and, indeed, all of West Virginia — are from Moderna.
Vaccines are rolling in. On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginia is leading the nation in rolling out the vaccines.
“At least the vaccine is in the county and about ready to go for the next group of people,” Shoemaker said.
Step 1C in the rollout includes the rest of the healthcare community, from hospital staff to private doctors to home health and hospice workers to chiropractors and counselors.
“Hopefully, we can get the timeline to the general population in March,” Shoemaker said. “Hopefully, we can still meet that.”
After step 1C, the vaccine is next supposed to go to school staffs, colleges and employees to ensure continuity of government.
Phase 2 begins with America’s oldest population and those with other medical conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.