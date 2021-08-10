Farmers Market vouchers for Hampshire County residents over the age of 60 are now available. The $30 vouchers are being distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampshire County Committee on Aging administrative office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, just east of Romney. The value of the vouchers is $30.
At the center, applicants will remain in their cars and an application will be brought to them to complete. Bring proof of age such as a driver’s license or birth certificate.
The monthly income guidelines this year are $1,986 for 1 person and $2,686 for 2 people in the household. For more information, call the Committee on Aging at 304-822-4097.
