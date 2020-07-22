At this point, West Virginians were supposed to be a month out from the start of the new school year. But with little or no notice to the school districts, Gov. Jim Justice changed that last week when he decreed that school will open no earlier than September 8.
That may be for the best. School systems were giving themselves a small window to get ready for the new year. Schools had to be disinfected, and equipment had to be acquired to constantly disinfect them. Measures to implement and enforce social distancing in the classroom, in the cafeteria, on the playground and on the bus had to be developed. There was always the question of how to protect the health of teachers, school staff and other adults in the system while also ensuring children received the teaching they need.
… There are no simple or easy answers in anything related to COVID-19, and anyone looking for them will end up frustrated and disappointed. West Virginia may be a small state in terms of area and population, but data indicate different regions need to react to the virus in different ways.
Giving individual counties more latitude in deciding when and how to open should be part of the decision-making process.
The Herald-Dispatch
West Virginia’s response
Gov. Jim Justice made the right decision in shutting down bars in Monongalia County for 10 days. Such establishments contributed to what the governor and others termed a “hot spot” for new coronavirus cases.
Overall, though, the state needs a more complete response to these types of situations and quicker, more decisive action.
As he did with the mask mandate, the governor teased that bars might have to be shut down because of the problem late in the week, then he made the decision the following Monday. Wanting to wait and gather more information is understandable in some cases. However, COVID-19 spreads through social gatherings and is transmitted to multiple people rapidly. Making the call earlier might have stopped multiple new cases. West Virginians won’t really know for a couple weeks because of the incubation period associated with the virus.
Shutting down only bars also leaves some areas of concern. Patrons could simply go to restaurants that have bars in them, which Justice said would not be closed down, or hit the bars in another county. There are occupancy and distancing regulations in place with the mask order, but the burden of enforcement is on the business, not the state, leaving bar and restaurant managers, employees and owners in a difficult spot.
Charleston Gazette-Mail
The USDA helps
Modern infrastructure — water, sewer, broadband and roads — are all basic necessities that we expect to enjoy in the year 2020. Sadly, there are far too many communities and towns in the deep south counties that are still lacking at the bare minimum modern water and sewer infrastructure. Getting service to those families still in need should be a top priority of all elected lawmakers.
That’s why we were encouraged by a recent announcement from the region’s congressional delegation in Washington. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., U.S. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., jointly confirmed a $1.4 million award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development agency to the McDowell County Public Service District. The funding will be used to construct a new sewage system that will serve 295 people in the town of Iaeger and surrounding communities.
… This federal funding award, and any additional dollars that are needed to complete the project, is a good first start. But there are still far too many communities in the region, including within McDowell County alone, that are in desperate need of modern water and wastewater treatment systems.
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.