ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority awarded the contract for demolition of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital building and established a sale price for Romney Business Park Lot 1 at last Thursday’s board meeting.
Much of the meeting was spent ratifying decisions made on Dec. 29 in a special executive committee meeting, replacing a Dec. 22 meeting of the full board canceled due to inclement weather.
The demolition contract to take down the old HMH Building was awarded to the low bidder – the Reclaim Company.
Reclaim has offices in Fairmount and Baltimore and owns 60-plus acres of land on Cooper Mountain, where the company attracted attention locally when it set up a 2-acre landfill just below the Mountain View Assembly Church on Cooper Mountain back in 2016.
The landfill is now believed to be closed.
Marketing committee chair Rebecca Hott said her committee’s pricing of Romney Business Park Lot 1 was done in consultation with a local real estate agent. The agent recommended they take into account the $35,000 spent to lift the lot out of the floodplain and suggested an asking price of $75,000.
Commissioner Dave Cannon pointed out the board might consider selling properties for less in order to create jobs. Marketing Committee Chair Rebecca Hott responded that the HCDA takes the creation of jobs seriously but not at the expense of being left without funds for further development.
Hott added that since negotiation is part of the process, there is no need to devalue the property at this point. Dave Mayfield supported the decision, which was approved by the board, by noting Lot 1 is the most valuable lot in the park since it fronts on Route 28, and the routing of school traffic past it, once the new elementary school is completed, will add to its value.
Executive committee decisions ratified by the full board included lowering the price the shrimp-farming company Aquabanq will pay for a 10-acre lot in the Capon Bridge Technology Park from $25,000 an acre to $23,215 an acre.
Aquabanq’s sales contract guaranteed 7 buildable acres, enough for the construction of 2-3 production units, but the company found only 5.3 acres of the lot layout of the floodplain.
The board also approved a contract for transfer of Capon Bridge Technology Park utilities to the Central Hampshire PSD. The contract reserves 25,000 gallons of capacity for CBTP tenants, an amount estimated to be sufficient for full development of the park.
In other business, Commissioner Cannon said the Potomac Valley Transit Authority will be receiving hydrogen cell buses and will seek a 2-3 acre site along Route 50 for a maintenance substation.
Johnson announced that state governors have been asked to designate 5 counties in their states as hub zones that will receive priority for federal contracts, and Governor Justice is nominating Hampshire County. His decision will need approval at the federal level.
Personnel committee chair Beverly Keadle presented a position description for a new HCDA director to take the place of Eileen Johnson, who is retiring in June.
Marketing committee chair Rebecca Hott announced that the new HCDA website should be ready by next month’s meeting.
The HCDA’s contractor, Lovely Pixels, is also doing the website for the Eastern West Virginia Economic Alliance, which includes Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan and Hampshire Counties and the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport. Videos the marketing committee prepared to advertise Hampshire County on the EWVEA website were to be shown at a luncheon following the HCDA meeting.
Eileen Johnson said she would be attending an EWVEA breakfast for legislators in Charleston this week, describing it as “an opportunity to get our voices heard.”
Hampshire County Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins submitted a written report saying the health department is still dealing with an average of 35 Covid cases a week. They have free home test kits available.
The health department is offering Pfizer vaccines and boosters to county residents 6 months and up on Mondays and Moderna vaccines for ages 18 and up on Tuesdays. Appointments are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.