Melinda Chambers’ newest book may be her most personal, and grown-up, tale yet.
“Melby” begins in the 1950s, when Melinda Chambers was a child. It’s set in a town with a big state mental hospital — just like Weston where Melinda Chambers grew up.
“It’s my story,” the retired educator says. “I was born in 1950. My mother died; my father died. I lived close to the hospital.”
Melby, the book’s heroine, ends up in the state hospital, misdiagnosed. But with a little unexpected help, she emerges from the grim experience stronger, achieving great things.
In that regard, Chambers says, “Melby” is much like her 5 previous books.
“The message is kind of the same — to be a better person,” the Romney-area resident says. “It’s not a children’s book, although my grandkids all read it.”
The 72-page tale makes a not-always-comfortable evening’s reading. There’s an uncompromising look at the way mental health issues, and patients, were treated a half-century ago.
Chambers says the issue isn’t handled all that better today.
“The stigma of mental health is still real,” she says. “We don’t have enough qualified people to talk to people.”
Some of that stigma extends to her.
“I have anxiety,” she says, “that I really have to work with all the time.”
She was diagnosed with anxiety 30 years ago, but found prescription medication that deals with it.
“My husband will tell you,” she says. “I take medication. I’ll tell anybody that. Back then I would have had to go in the hospital.”
The hospital, and the strip mines around it, are integral to Melby’s story — and a find on the abandoned mine land is key to the happy ending.
Chambers thinks a positive message is key to a good story — a ray of sunshine, even though she points out that most of “Melby” was written at night.
But different books require different approaches.
“One book had to brew for 5 years. It took 2 hours to write,” she says with a laugh.
She says a couple more books are brewing, but nothing’s on paper yet.
“I want my books to be my legacy,” she says. “I’m not in it for the money obviously.”
“Melby” is available locally at Anderson’s Corner in Romney and Spring Valley Market on Sunrise Summit. A copy is in the Capon Bridge Public Library.
The book can be ordered on Amazon.
Publisher Headline Books recommends “Melby” for ages 10 and up. Chambers’ other books are “We Are Whoooo We Are,” “The Day the Snapdragons Snapped Back,” “Fraidy Cat,” “Chilly Billy” and “And We Helped.”
Chambers has been featured on Lifetime television, the New York Book Festival, West Virginia Book Festival and Los Angeles Book Festival.
