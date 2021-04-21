ROMNEY — County property tax rates will remain the same as last year, and county property owners will retain their 10% discount on flood insurance, as the result of actions taken at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
As the commissioners voted to set the levy, approving tax rates for next year, Commissioner Bob Hott pointed out that Hampshire County is “at the top, as high as we can go.”
Only an increase in the value placed on a property by the assessor or an excess levy approved by 60% of local voters can raise taxes for a property owner now, he added.
The commissioners also signed off on a letter keeping Hampshire County in the National Flood Insurance Program, which provides discounts on flood insurance based on the county’s score on FEMA’s community rating system.
The intent of the program is to reward counties that go beyond the minimum to help residents reduce the danger of flooding.
Floodplain administrator Amanda Barnes said signing off on this is normally done every year, but the county has “been on hold” since Rachael Long’s tenure as floodplain administrator.
Long was planning office secretary when Charlie Baker resigned in the spring of 2017 and had been assigned most of Baker’s duties, including floodplain administrator.
Loss of a certified floodplain manager had cost the county a lot of points on FEMA’s rating system, potentially threatening the county’s flood insurance discount, and Long had negotiated a 6-month extension while she worked with her FEMA contact to make up enough points in other areas to compensate.
Though Long resigned in the spring of 2018, a few months after Mike Ketterman took over the planning office, the county appears to have remained on hold with FEMA until recently. Barnes told the commissioners that FEMA audited the county during Ketterman’s tenure.
The meeting ended in an executive session to conduct interviews for a project manager who will oversee both the completion of renovations in the judicial center, which have included adding a new courtroom, and the construction of a new county ambulance station. No immediate decision on a project manager was expected.
Last October the commission approved purchase of a lot on Sunrise Summit, at the corner of Sunrise Boulevard and Sunrise Drive, for construction of a 64-by-80-foot station building to house the county ambulances stationed at the west end of the county.
The ambulances are currently stationed at the 911 Center, and ambulance service co-director Brian “Tad” Malcolm had asked the commissioners to approve the move to allow for more space for the ambulance service, while freeing space in the 911 Center, where he reported office space is currently “at a premium.”
In other business, Commission President Brian Eglinger announced the 1st meeting of a county committee on recycling will be held next Tuesday at 10 a.m. He apologized for the delay in setting up the committee, which was authorized by the County Commission last July.
It was reported that trucks are again delivering debris to the private landfill on Cooper Mountain that became an issue in 2016, when the landfill was authorized by the state Department of Environmental Protection with no notification to the county.
In 2016 construction debris was being dumped in the landfill by the Reclaim Company, a multi-state contractor providing demolition and asbestos abatement services. At the time the company was reported to be licensed in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, the District of Columbia, Virginia and Maryland.
Eglinger said he would check on the legality of the operation. Five years ago the county was told that it had no say in the placement of dumps authorized by the DEP, since it lacks a land use ordinance regulating the location of landfills.
At the time, DEP spokesman Jake Glance said public notice would be made before Reclaim could be issued another 5-year permit. Regulations require publishing notices in the local newspaper, though no evidence of this was found before the landfill was approved in 2016.
Egllinger reported that parks and recreation met this month in the building being constructed in Hampshire Park, which is largely complete except for kitchen appliances and bathroom fixtures. He added that the Board of Education has asked them to stop renting out space in the old Capon Middle School building due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. o
