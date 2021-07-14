County schools aim for a return to in-person learning
ROMNEY — The big goal for Hampshire County Schools come the end of August is simple: bring kids back to the buildings for a school year that’s as close to “normal” as possible.
After being in and out of the buildings over the last year and a half, with kids and staff alike masked up and challenges surrounding virtual learning, superintendent Jeff Pancione said that it’s time for kids to go back.
“Our plan is to return to normal, as close to (how it was) pre-Covid as possible,” Pancione explained. “It’ll entail us working with the health department and Nurse Dante, and our plans are to start without masks.”
He added that at both the elementary and middle school levels, students would start back in their pods for additional flexibility.
Pancione and curriculum director Patty Lipps cited a few reasons backing the county’s big decision to return to all in-person learning.
“We’re making research and data-driven decisions,” Lipps said. “The data has shown that kids learn best face-to-face with a teacher.”
She also mentioned that with virtual learning, the schools’ mental health referrals were up.
“Kids struggled with anxiety more,” she explained.
Pancione praised teachers and staff for how they adapted to the whirlwind that has been the last year and a half, but stated that students need to be with other students.
“Our teachers and staff have done an outstanding job, being flexible and changing to adapt to everything,” he said. “For our kids’ mental, social, emotional and academic needs, we’ve got to be in the buildings.”
The schools will be returning to the pre-Covid model of virtual learning: there will be virtual options for electives or classes that may not have instructors within the schools, but it won’t be an option for parents to sign their child up for complete virtual learning at this time.
“Our plan is to return back to school, but remain flexible because we don’t know what’s coming,” Pancione said.
Lipps said that Hampshire County is a little ahead of the curve, because they have already purchased 1-to-1 devices for students. Grades 3 through 12 will be equipped with Chromebooks, and Lipps said the schools will keep their online management platforms (Seesaw and Schoology) for nontraditional learning days.
Pancione said he’s feeling positively about bringing students back into the classroom full time, especially riding the wave of the successful Summer Learning Academy, which wrapped up last week.
“We ran a very successful summer program with 500 kids. It was a good warm-up,” he said. “They participated without masks, in groups, they were moving and doing everything normal like pre-Covid, and we didn’t have any incidents of Covid.” o
