MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College welcomed Virgin Hyperloop for a campus visit on Nov. 19.
Two members of the project development team, Kristen Hammer and Kelsey Kirby, met with Eastern’s leadership team.
Virgin Hyperloop’s Certification Center will be built in the Mount Storm area of Grant and Tucker counties
Virgin announced the nearly 800-acre project in October. The center will leverage intellectual capital and resources from West Virginia University, Marshall University, and from across the state of West Virginia. The West Virginia Community and Technical College System, which Eastern is a part of, will also play a role, helping to create education and job training programs. Eastern’s service district consists of 6 counties in the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, including Grant and Tucker counties.
“We are looking forward to working with Virgin and all of the West Virginia partners associated with this exciting project,” EWVCTC President Charles Terrell said.
Eastern’s board of governors heard a presentation on the project at a virtual meeting Nov. 18. The meeting was followed the next day by an on-campus visit with Virgin Hyperloop and the Terrell’s cabinet.
Hyperloop aims to achieve safety certification by 2025, with commercial operations beginning in 2030.
Virgin Hyperloop is the only company in the world that has successfully tested hyperloop technology at scale, launching the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years.
The company operated a full-scale hyperloop vehicle using electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near vacuum conditions in a recent test.
Virgin says the certification center will pave the way for certifying hyperloop transportation systems across the US, moving people and cargo at a rate of 670 mph.
