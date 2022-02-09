STAUNTON, Va. — A Paw Paw man was killed last week when the highway work zone truck he was operating was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer on I-81.
Shawn P. Dick, 32, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred shortly before 5 a.m. last Tuesday.
A member of the Paw Paw fire company, Dick’s passing brought out tribute after tribute from area fire companies.
“It is with sad hearts that we announce the loss of a brother,” read a post on the Paw Paw department’s Facebook page. “Firefighter Shawn Dick was taken from us in an awful work accident today. Our hearts are heavy with this loss.”
The tractor-trailer driver, identified by Virginia state police as a Baltimore man, was taken to Augusta Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the work zone crash truck, contracted by the Virginia Department of Transportation, was not moving and in the left north lane of I-81 as the highway crew was setting up cones to establish a work zone.
The tractor-trailer was traveling north in the left lane at the time of impact, pushing the Ford F-650 truck into the median and causing it to overturn. The rig also ran into the median where it came to rest.
Police said charges are pending as the investigation continues. o
