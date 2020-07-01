While your vacation is a time to relax and de-stress, it’s more important than ever to keep vigilant about protecting yourself from COVID-19 on your warm-weather getaways this beach season.
Last week, Hampshire County Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker relayed some tips and information for folks to consider when escaping to their various vacation destinations this summer.
“With return travel from out-of-state vacations, it’s been recommended by the governor to get tested,” Shoemaker explained. “Especially Myrtle Beach.”
The popular summer getaway in South Carolina draws hundreds of thousands every year, but this year it’s a hotspot for COVID-19.
Last week, Gov. Jim Justice gave a press conference outlining the relationship between an up-surge in COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State and the number of citizens who took their vacations in Myrtle Beach. He explained that 30 cases in Preston County and 12 cases in Berkeley County are linked to Myrtle, and he cautioned citizens who still planned on vacationing there to be proactive upon their return.
“Myrtle Beach is surely having a big-time outbreak,” Justice said. “If you’ve gone to Myrtle Beach, we want you tested.”
Shoemaker pointed out that while the governor’s urging is simply recommendations at this point and not a mandate, employers could make post-vacation testing mandatory for returning folks.
“If you return from travel, you should be self-monitoring for 14 days and really looking for signs of symptoms. If you do go to work or in public, you should wear a mask,” Shoemaker directed. “Even if you don’t show symptoms, you could be pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic or unknowingly spreading the virus through the community.”
Shoemaker also mentioned the most important tidbit to remember post-vacation: being tested immediately upon your return will most likely show up negative.
Why?
“The virus can take 5 days to incubate into the body. It’s possible it won’t register as a positive test if tested earlier than 5 days,” she said. “It’s not foolproof either, because for some individuals it still may not show up day 5, it could be day 7 or 10 or 12.
“If you get tested after travel and it comes back negative, still take precautions because it could take time to incubate into the body and show up later.”
As always, the guidelines to best protect the community are simple: wear a mask when in public areas, social distance whenever possible and take care to wash your hands and sanitize commonly-used items frequently. If you’ve just returned from vacation, try to limit the social interactions you do have, Shoemaker recommended.
With primary healthcare providers doing COVID-19 testing, as well as the drive-through clinic at Hampshire Memorial Hospital occurring on Tuesdays and Thursdays, there is ample opportunity to be tested.
For more information on COVID-19 testing and travel guidance, see the Hampshire County Health Department website and find out how to best protect yourself and your family on vacation as well as symptoms to look for and safety measures upon your return.
