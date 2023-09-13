ROMNEY — The Hampshire County grand jury handed up a slew of indictments last week, ranging from DUI offenses, drug charges, sexual abuse and even a voluntary manslaughter.
The grand jury issued 22 separate indictments.
James Delonte Coffield and Dontrell Lamar Deaner were both indicted on a myriad of counterfeit-related charges stemming from an incident in June that took them on a high-speed chase west across Hampshire County this spring.
Michael Ray Thomas Nair was indicted for the voluntary manslaughter of Thomas Lee Puffinburger, after being arrested in March following a reported shooting on Grafton Street in Romney.
Ronald Frederick Hore was indicted on a pair of felony counts of DUI causing death, stemming from a February crash in Springfield that resulted in the death of two Hampshire County women.
Jill Cummings was indicted for malicious wounding – the Shanks woman was arrested in April after her housemate was shot in the leg at their Frenchburg Estates home.
Details on the above indictments can be found elsewhere in the Review.
The rest of the indictments:
Drugs
Dakota Michael Raymond, 26, one count each of possessing meth with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possess meth with intent to deliver.
Charging documents say that in April, Raymond had meth in his possession, intending to deliver the controlled substance, as well as conspired with Chelsea Marie Harrison to possess the substance as well.
Chelsea Marie Harrison, 19, one count each of possessing meth with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possess meth with intent to deliver, plus one misdemeanor count of speeding.
Charging documents report that in April, Harrison had meth in her possession and conspired with Raymond to possess the Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver. Documents also revealed that around the same time, Harrison was driving 83 mph along a public highway, along a 55 mph zone (a misdemeanor).
Cody Michael Leeper, 31, one count each of possession and conspiracy to possess fentanyl, and possession and conspiracy to possess meth.
Charging documents say Leeper had fentanyl and meth in his possession earlier this year in March, and conspired with James Michael Kesner to possess both substances with intent to deliver.
James Michael Kesner, 37, one count each of possession and conspiracy to possess fentanyl, and possession and conspiracy to possess meth.
Charging documents say Kesner had fentanyl and meth in his possession in March, conspiring with Leeper to possess both substances with intent to deliver.
Carissa Bryanne Stephens, 29, one count each of transporting both meth and heroin into jail.
Charging documents detail that around March 14, Stephens transported both controlled substances into the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.
Michael Eugene Breeden, 37, one charge each of transporting and delivering meth into jail. Charging documents report that in April, Breeden transported meth into the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, succeeding in delivering it to its intended destination.
Violence and abuse
John James Miller, 52, one count of domestic battery (third offense). Charging documents report that on Feb. 18, Miller hit another member of his household with a cane, shaking her and bouncing her off a door.
Miller was previously convicted of domestic battery in Hampshire County Magistrate Court, once in January 2016 and a second time in April 2021.
Miller was indicted separately for one felony count of domestic assault as well, and charging documents detail that he threatened a member of his household with a knife, threatening to kill her.
Dylan Levi Alger, 20, two counts each of distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor and sexual assault in the third degree, plus three misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse in the third degree.
Charging documents report that between November 2022 and January 2023, Alger sent a picture of his genitals to a then-13-year-old, and also engaged in an intrusive sexual activity with the teen.
The three misdemeanor charges detail that Alger also touched the teen’s genital area with his hand.
Jeremy Quinn Coots, 30, two counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.
Charging documents say that between last September and March of this year, Coots touched the genitals of a two-year-old under his care. Documents also detailed an incident where Coots attempted to induce a FBI Online Covert Employee during a Kik chat to assist him in helping show the minor “how good it feels.”
DUI
Donald Eugene Davis, 57, one count of driving with a revoked license for DUI (third offense), and three misdemeanor charges of expired registration, no vehicle inspection and no proof of insurance.
Documents report that in June, Davis drove a vehicle while his license was revoked for driving under the influence previously. Davis was convicted of driving revoked for DUI (second offense) previously in Sept. 2015 in Hardy County Magistrate Court, and driving revoked for DUI (third offense) in Hardy County Circuit Court in November 2007.
Documents also detail that Davis didn’t have a valid registration card and plate for his silver Ford Bronco; the registration sticker expired in Sept. 2020. The vehicle also didn’t have a current and valid certificate of inspection, and while operating the vehicle, Davis didn’t present proof of insurance, either.
Robert Wayne Minnick, 37, one count of driving while license revoked for DUI (third offense) and one misdemeanor count of an unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle.
Documents read that Minnick had been previously convicted of driving revoked for DUI in Hampshire County Magistrate Court last February and last April. The vehicle Minnick drove also didn’t have a functioning taillight on the driver’s side – a misdemeanor.
Rachael Lynn Marie Jones, 30, two counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury, and one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving, driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (second offense).
Charging documents report that in February, Jones got behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol with a 10-year-old and an eight-year-old in her care, causing them both bodily injury.
Jones was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and DUI with at least one unemancipated minor.
She was previously convicted of DWI (driving while impaired) in Frederick County, Va. in August 2021.
Jordan Anthony Lee, 25, one count each of driving under the influence (third offense) and fleeing from law enforcement while under the influence of drugs or alcohol – plus two misdemeanor counts of driving while license revoked for DUI (second offense) and obstructing an officer.
Charging documents say Lee drove in an impaired state in June, his third offense. He’d been previously convicted of aggravated DUI in Hampshire County in Sept. 2021 and DUI in Berkeley County in Dec. 2022. He also attempted to flee from a state trooper during the incident while being under the influence.
The trooper, Cpl. E.V. Vaubel, also attempted to handcuff Lee, who refused to comply by getting on the ground or getting into the cruiser.
Other
Albert Lee Miller, 42, one count of failing to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say that in May, Miller failed to notify the West Virginia State Police of an update related to his vehicle – a gold Ford Mustang – within 10 business days.
Jammie William Rose, 58, one count of failing to register as a sex offender. Charging documents say that between March and April of last year, Rose failed to notify the West Virginia State Police of a change of his residence within the necessary 10 days.
Frederick Lee Sixma, 49, one count of possessing a firearm while prohibited, and one misdemeanor count of fleeing from law enforcement.
Case documents reveal that on June 29, Sixma had in his possession a 410-gauge shotgun and a few rifles while being a convicted felon for a felony sexual offense in the Loudoun County Circuit Court.
Documents also say that while an officer from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office pursued him, he fled on foot (a misdemeanor).
