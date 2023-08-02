ROMNEY — With the start of school hovering on Hampshire’s horizon, the county school system has a few staff shortage issues to hurdle – not at all unlike their position at this time last year.
The biggest needs for the county right now are subs – long term and day-to-day – and bus drivers, said Hampshire County personnel director Pam Slocum.
The sub list for bus drivers here is “really low,” she said, and needs to be built up.
“(It) does take training. It doesn’t happen right away,” she explained. “As the year goes on, the need gets greater.” As the months cool off and the season of sniffling and sickness rolls around, the short sub list does provide the county with complications.
As far as teachers go, both daily and long term subs are a need for Hampshire County, too.
“Substitute teachers, day to day, that pool has always been pretty small the last couple of years,” Slocum said. Some day-to-day subs have been hired as long-term subs, but that list isn’t an extensive one, either.
“We are in about the same shape as last year,” Slocum summarized, but added that there are options for folks who are interested in a substitute teaching job with the county. Folks with a bachelor’s degree can get on-the-job training – basically, Slocum said, they’re being taught to teach while they’re standing in the classroom.
Individuals with an associate’s degree can also sub for the county on a limited basis.
These shortages aren’t unique to Hampshire County, but are being seen statewide – and nationwide, too.
“There just aren’t people going into school to be teachers,” Slocum admitted.
Hampshire County does boast the West Virginia “Grow Your Own” program, which allows high school students who are eyeing a teaching career to earn credits toward their degree while still donning their green and white as Trojans. That’s not an immediate solution for bringing in lots of teaching candidates, Slocum said, but it will be a definite benefit down the line.
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is also an institution that can provide Hampshire County Schools with a boost. The college – located locally in Moorefield – has started an education program, which is “helpful,” Slocum said.
It’s a busy time of year for the school system’s central office, people-wise – the agendas for the last several school board meetings have been heavy on personnel changes, new volunteers and resignations. Most notably, the board accepted the resignation of Hampshire High School assistant principal Megan Fuller at their July 17 meeting.
Former HHS science teacher Danny Alkire has been appointed as the new assistant principal. Slocum confirmed that the high school will see three total administrators this school year – principal Adam Feazell and assistant principals Alkire and Julie Landis.
