HH stock photo

ROMNEY — With the start of school hovering on Hampshire’s horizon, the county school system has a few staff shortage issues to hurdle – not at all unlike their position at this time last year.

The biggest needs for the county right now are subs – long term and day-to-day – and bus drivers, said Hampshire County personnel director Pam Slocum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.