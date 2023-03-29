ROMNEY — The town of Romney is holding a public hearing – and final vote – next month on an ordinance that will increase its sewer rates for customers.
Romney’s current sewer rates don’t cover its operation and maintenance cost, the town revealed in a legal advertisement that ran in the Review several weeks ago detailing the proposed ordinance. The town currently has a cash flow deficit at a going level of $234,889 and a debt service coverage factor of only 79.88%.
“The debt service coverage should be 115%,” said Mayor Beverly Keadle at the March 13 town council meeting.
There are two steps to the rate increase – one possible outcome for Romney’s sewer customers if the town is able to enter into resale rate negotiations with Central Hampshire Public Service District, and another outcome if they are not.
Currently, the rates run at $19.35 per 1,000 gallons for the first 100,000 gallons used per month. The disconnect/reconnection charge is $25, and so is the returned check fee.
If the town isn’t able to negotiate with the Central Hampshire PSD, the rate will run at $26.03 per 1,000 gallons for the first 100,000 gallons used per month, and 20.65 for over 100,000 gallons.
The minimum bill, the rate of which is currently $38.98, will be raised to $52.06 per month.
The disconnection/reconnection charge will be raised to $70 and the returned check fee raised to $30.
Those numbers detail “Step 1” for the Town of Romney’s sewer rate increase, but “Step 2” comes into play if the town is able to negotiate with the county utility agency.
If that happens, the rates won’t be quite as high for customers.
There will be a public hearing at 7 p.m. on April 10 for the proposed ordinance raising the rates, so folks who are interested in appearing before the council can do it at the Town Hall then. A copy of the ordinance is available at the Town Hall in the Recorder’s office for public inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.