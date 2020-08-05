Gov. Jim Justice announced this afternoon that $6 million will be committed to the Kids Connect program, providing over 1,000 wireless locations around the state to help with Internet access for virtual learning.
These wireless locations will all be installed by Sept. 8, Justice said, and will be at 688 K-12 schools in the state, 255 libraries, 32 higher education sites and 31 state parks.
“Today I am committing to make sure all students in West Virginia will have access to our broadband,” Justice said today.
In his press conference, Justice also said every county should have their back-to-school plan ready to go by Aug. 14 for a Sept. 8 statewide start date. Superintendent Jeff Pancione presented Hampshire County’s plan last week, and it was approved by the board, allowing 5-day-a-week class in-person with a full-time virtual option the new normal for county schools.
Justice also alluded to the possibility of a “measuring stick” for every school in the state: a code system that allows local and state officials to make decisions on a county-by-county basis to keep students and staff safe.
With the colors green, yellow, orange and red, Justice said they will be able to look at a facility and determine if, numbers-wise, a school is safe enough to remain open.
“We will be watching numbers as you can’t imagine,” he said. “We will be able to look at a facility and be able to say, ‘this county has this certain level, and it’s beyond what we think is acceptable for the school to be open.’”
This code system, Justice said, will also be helpful in determining the safety of sports. As of right now, sports are still a go in the Mountain State, though surrounding states have canceled fall sports seasons.
“If you’re ‘red’ in your county, and you happen to have a sports contest, you’re not going to be able to play,” Justice explained. “It’s as simple as that.”
Justice said the code system would be finalized and presented within the next couple of weeks. o
