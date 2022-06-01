And the winner is … Rick Hillenbrand by 4 votes.
And the voting process itself.
A partial recount of votes last week in the 88th Delegate District race ended up exactly where it started. Rick Hillenbrand, who lives west of Romney, beat Keith Funkhouser of New Creek 803-799 in the Republican primary for the newly drawn district.
The delayed victory all but assures Hillenbrand will be seated in the Legislature next January since he has no Democratic opponent.
“I achieved the objective, which is good, and I’m pleased,” the former military officer understated in typical military fashion.
With the nomination secured, Hillenbrand has attention focused ahead.
“I want to get prepared and start working in advance,” he said, “to hit the ground running.”
Preparation means reaching out to the legislative office in Charleston, outgoing Delegate Ruth Rowan and Speaker Pro Tem Gary Howell of Keyser, all to get the lay of the land.
Hillenbrand points out that he is only the presumptive delegate, noting that a write-in or independent candidate could still make the November ballot.
Call it caution coming off a razor-thin primary victory.
Mineral County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said the results were a vote of confidence for the new voting system Mineral put in place for this election, a system that Hampshire adopted 2 years ago.
“The voters can be confident in the equipment,” she said.
Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite expressed his confidence in the system after the canvass and before a recount was requested.
“There’s almost no margin for error” in the system, he said.
Hillenbrand led the vote in the new district — which had no incumbent — by a single vote after election night, 793-792. Two other candidates trailed the leaders by wide margins, Stephen Smoot of Purgitsville with 251 and Austin Iman of New Creek with 150.
The official canvass on May 16 added votes in both counties as provisional ballots were factored in. The official tally was Hillenbrand 803, Funkhouser 799, Smoot 252 and Iman 151.
The margin was close enough for Funkhouser to ask for a recount, originally in both counties, but ultimately only in Mineral. The 6-hour hand count of Mineral’s 10 precincts last Tuesday ended up exactly where it started.
The victory will give Hampshire County 2 delegates in Charleston for the 1st time ever since Darren Thorne, a farmer who lives east of Romney, won the neighboring 89th District primary and also has no general election opponent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.