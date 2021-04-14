YOU CAN HELP
Fire destroys nearly remodeled home
Phillip and Mandi Combs and their daughter Maddie were unharmed, but their dogs Remy and Benjie and cat Samson were consumed by the quick-spreading fire along with all their possessions.
“They had what clothes they had on that day and that’s it,” Phillip’s mother Brenda said. “There’s not anything left. There’s no salvaging anything.”
Fire crews from Augusta, Romney, Slanesville, Capon Bridge and North River Valley were called to the 911 report just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. The Augusta Rescue Squad also responded.
“By the time they got there the house was fully engulfed in flames and beyond control,” Brenda Combs said. “It burnt to the ground.”
The fire consumed the house so quickly that all crews could do was try to contain it from spreading to other buildings on the property.
Brenda’s husband, Robert, tried to go back inside the house and save the animals, but the heat and flames pushed him back out.
“He ended up with some burns and smoke inhalation,” Brenda said, but he didn’t require hospitalization.
None of the Combs were in the house that Phillip, who works at Home Depot, had been remodeling.
Mandi, a housekeeper at Winchester Medical Center, had just dropped off some things she bought for the kitchen — a new deep farmstyle sink, ceiling fan and lighting — and then went to buy groceries with her mom at Food Lion.
Brenda said she looked out her dining room window that afternoon and saw smoke on the horizon. It was coming from the home she and her husband, Robert, had helped the couple build. She called 911 and then she called Mandi.
The 3 are staying with family now and planning their next move.
“It was devastating to all of them,” Mandi’s dad Dan Beavers said. “They’re trying to sort things out a little bit.”
One thing’s certain: they don’t want to rebuild on that site.
“They need everything,” Dan said, but noted that at the same time they have nowhere to store any donations like furniture or appliances.
“The best thing to give would be money,” he said.
A fund has been set up online at gofundme.com. Just search for “Phillip Combs.”
A fund has also been established in Phillip’s name at The Bank of Romney. Checks or cash can be dropped off at any of the bank’s locations.
And plenty of help has come in already. Both Brenda and Dan had praise for the outpouring of support from Maddie’s schoolmates and the staff at Romney Middle School.
