BURLINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of upcoming daytime closures on Ford Hill Road (CR 7) in Hampshire County beginning Monday, August 2, 2021 through Wednesday, August 4, 2021 between the hours of 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.  The closure will extend from Northwestern Turnpike (US 50) to McKee Hollow Rd. (CR 7/3) for road work.  Thru traffic will be directed to McKee Hollow Rd. and access will be maintained to local homes and businesses on Ford Hill Rd., but long delays may be experienced.  Exact schedule is weather dependent.   

