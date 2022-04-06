1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia will receive $26 million in a settlement with the opioid maker Endo Health Solutions for the company’s role in perpetuating the state’s drug epidemic, the attorney general’s office said Wednesday.
The announcement comes less than a week before the state is set to go to trial April 4 against 3 opioid manufacturers: Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allergan.
Endo would have been part of that trial if the state and the company hadn’t come to a settlement agreement over the last several months, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said during a press briefing at his Capitol office. The state sued all 4 companies and various subsidiaries around the same time in 2019.
The settlement money will go to developing programming to help fight addiction in West Virginia. As part of the settlement, Endo has agreed not to make any false or deceptive statements about opioids or to encourage or promote the use of opioids for pain treatment.
Opening arguments in the case against Janssen, Teva and Allergan and their family of companies will take place at Kanawha County Circuit Court. The trial could take up to 2 months, according to the attorney general’s office.
The state alleges the manufacturers helped fuel the opioid epidemic in West Virginia by strategically campaigning to deceive prescribers. Examples include persuading doctors to prescribe opioids for minor pain conditions.
The Teva lawsuit alleges sales representatives marketed the fentanyl-based opioid Actiq to non-oncologists and pain clinic doctors, even though the representatives knew the drug was designed for cancer patients.
Online payment
services available
to local governments
2
CHARLESTON — Local governments in West Virginia can now use online payment services for their constituents, state Treasurer Riley Moore said.
Moore announced his office has launched the new platform, called WV Go-Pay. The legislature last year passed a bill proposed by Moore requiring all local governments to offer online payment options.
The system features credit and debit card payment options, electronic financial transactions and direct deposits.
“People will no longer have to take time off work to go to a local courthouse or city hall to pay for government services, and with our WV Go-Pay platform, they will avoid some of the high service fees currently charged by some places,” Moore said in a news release. “This is a simple, convenient solution that will benefit citizens across our state, and I’m excited to see it launch.”
Woman ordered to pay for stealing from children’s charity
3
HUNTINGTON — A former employee of a West Virginia nonprofit group that assists children and their families has been ordered to pay more than $4.65 million for stealing federal funds.
Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was ordered to pay the restitution last week in federal court in Huntington. In January she was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Phillips admitted in September that she stole more than $4.7 million from the River Valley Child Development Services in Huntington from December 2013 through August 2020. She worked at the organization for more than 30 years, was director of business and finance and was responsible for all financial operations, according to court records.
The organization received more than $7 million in federal funding from July 2016 to June 2017 and Phillips used her position of trust and authority to steal nearly $1 million in that time span, prosecutors said.
Man left paralyzed after spine surgery wins $17M verdict
4
CHARLESTON — A jury in West Virginia has awarded $17.2 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit to a man who was left paralyzed after undergoing spinal surgery and later suffered a stroke.
The Kanawha County jury made the finding last week in a lawsuit filed by Michael Rodgers of Pocahontas County against Dr. John R. Orphanos.
According to his lawsuit, Rodgers was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center in June 2017 for treatment of injuries in a motorcycle accident. Rodgers was able to move his arms and legs but lost motor function and sensation to his lower extremities after a first surgery. A second surgery left him a paraplegic permanently.
Orphanos, a neurosurgeon, failed to order a pre-surgical MRI of Rodgers’ spine to determine whether there were existing or potential problems and didn’t use a surgical monitoring device, the lawsuit said.
“This case sets an important precedent because it shows that when medical professionals provide substandard care to their patients, then they can expect to be held to account for their carelessness,” Greg Haddad, the lead attorney for Rodgers, said in a statement. “Although his health will never be restored, this verdict sends a message to doctors and institutions who try to take shortcuts with patients and by doing so, play with their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.